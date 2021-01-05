Two years later this Arsenal transfer decision on Smith Rowe is paying off

Emile Smith Rowe is now one of Arsenal’s most important players, two years after RB Leipzig wanted to keep him with them permanently after his loan stint.

The Englishman has emerged as a possible solution for Arsenal as they struggle to deal with their lack of creativity in the team.

The Gunners had been on a poor run of form, and they needed someone new to add that creative spark which has been missing for a few years now.

Mikel Arteta made the bold call to bring Smith Rowe into the starting XI and it has paid off.

The midfielder has always been highly regarded at Arsenal and that was one of the reasons why the club allowed him to join RB Leipzig on loan in January 2019 to further his development.

The Germans saw something in the boy and they asked Arsenal to allow them to insert an option to sign him permanently in the deal, but Arsenal insisted that he was only joining them for playing time, as Charles Watts reported.

Today that decision has paid off with the Gunners reaping the reward for sticking by him and ensuring that he only leaves them on loan to further his progress.

The youngster’s emergence may have saved Arsenal at least 30m euros in today’s transfer market, and the club will hope that he continues his upward trajectory.