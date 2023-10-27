Two youngsters train with the Arsenal first team ahead of Sheffield United match

Arsenal has added two youth team players to their first-team training ahead of their Premier League match against Sheffield United this weekend. Mikel Arteta is known for providing opportunities to deserving young talents, and Arsenal has a strong tradition of promoting players from their Hale End Academy, with Bukayo Saka being one of the notable recent successes.

The upcoming match against Sheffield United could offer another young player the opportunity to make an appearance for the senior side. According to a report from Arsenal Youth, Charles Sagoe Jr and Bradley Ibrahim were included in a recent first-team training session.

Both players have been making significant progress in the club’s academy and are getting closer to the first team due to their impressive performances. Sagoe made his debut for Arsenal in a Carabao Cup match against Brentford, while Ibrahim has been named on the bench for some of the Gunners’ games since last season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have a rich tradition of promoting players to the first team, so these youngsters would eye a place in Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, they may have to wait longer to get first-team chances as the team has more than enough options now and we are battling for trophies, so we need established players.

