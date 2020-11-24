Two youngsters travel with Europa League squad in hope of debuts

Arsenal pair Miguel Azeez and Ben Cottrell have both travelled with the squad to Molde ahead of the Europa League clash on Thursday.

The Gunners have the chance to cement their name into top place and into the next round of the competition with a win in Norway on Thursday, but the manager may well take the opportunity to rest some players, as well as taking the opportunity to take a closer look at some of the squad players.

Emile Smith Rowe is in line for his first appearance of the season, having succumbed to injury earlier into the season, but after impressing on loan with Huddersfield toward the end of last term, the manager stated that he wanted to keep him with the first-team squad this term.

Folarin Balogun has also travelled according to Jeorge Bird’s Arsenal Youth, and could make his first senior start, after coming off the bench against Dundalk for his debut just under a month ago.

While Cottrell will be hoping to make his senior debut also, many eyes will be on Azeez, who has made quite an impression despite only recently turning 18.

The youngster has been a regular for the England youth setups for some time, and the deep-lying playmaker could be an exciting watch if given the nod.

Both Cottrell and Azeez played in the pre-season friendly with MK Dons, but it will be quite the jump to take on Molde.

Fingers crossed one or both are given the nod to star on Thursday.

Patrick