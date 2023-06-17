Ty from AFTV is not happy with Troy Deeney (or some Arsenal players)

Troy Deeney caused a stir among Arsenal fans on social media this week by claiming that some Arsenal players have told him they don’t like AFTV’s Taiwo Ognulabi, commonly referred to as Ty.

For those not aware, Ty has been one of the constant talking heads on the fan channel from its Inception, often getting some of the most views.

Robbie Lyle built his brand on turning fans into cartoon characters. While many got clicks based on how loud they could shout and how many swear words they could manage, Ty has built a reputation for being ultra positive, accusations of delusion and a lack of humility no matter the result.

He will blame officials for defeats, hinting at a conspiracy against the Gunners and gets angered by banter from opposition fans.

Referring to the current Arsenal squad on first term basis, he talks like he’s actively apart of the team so therefore any gripes our team might have with the opposition, Ty takes personally.

One of them happens to be Deeney, going back years when the then Watford captain accused Arsenal of lacking ‘Cojones’ (he was correct).

The striker knows what he’s saying and why he’s saying it, he knows this will hurt Ty who maybe takes the sport too serious?

Ty has responded by challenging Deeney to a verbal confrontation which of course his boss Robbie would love to happen.

Whether a grown adult in his 50’s should be that annoyed by the concept of not every other adult in life liking you, is a debate for another day.

A grown man telling another grown man he will ‘verbally splatter you’ because other grown men have said they don’t like someone smacks of immaturity.

Yet, the angle several fans have taken (not just Gooners) is that it’s arrogant for any player not to like one of their fans.

The notion being that Ty watches games home and away, attends women fixtures and sometimes the youth set up matches and spends lots of money on merchandise.

The argument is by making these investments, he’s contributing to a player’s salary.

Yet who’s the actual arrogant people here?

Because while fans will always be the life blood of any club, it doesn’t mean that a player shouldn’t have the freedom of speech.

Are we saying you can’t have an opinion just because you’re rich?

Consider what Ty makes money from doing?

He gets paid to provide content based on fans critiquing Arsenal, The Kroenke Family, Arsene Wenger, Mustafi, Ozil, Arteta, etc.

AFTV makes money by giving their points of view on Arsenal.

They can’t make money off doing that then cry when the same thing is happening to them.

They are a business who through Youtube are at times disrespectful towards another business.

So that business equally has the right to point out what they like or don’t like about you.

AFTV’s inability to see the irony in their stance is scary.

It’s not any fresh news that AFTV hasn’t always been popular in the dressing room.

Hector Bellerin confirmed this when speaking at a university which led to further verbal abuse on fan cams.

Robbie challenged Simon Jordan for questioning the channel’s ethos.

Arsenal themselves have had to release a statement distancing them from the fan channel.

AFTV often rationalise any criticism as other outlets being threatened by a new form of media.

In other words, they want fans to have the right to say what they want to about players, but expect players to not have opinions about fans?

It sums up a generation who grew up in the age of the internet.

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc …. the power to share your feelings around the world within seconds exists.

So many believe in the right to have the freedom of speech, as long as what is being said is what they agree with.

In this instance Ty wants to be able to say he doesn’t like certain players (and get cash for it) but is dismayed when players say they don’t like him.

I been fortunate to meet Arsene Wenger, Arteta, Edu, etc.

Yet, I have never been in awe of anyone. I’m educated enough to know they breath the same oxygen as me, have their own issues and have flaws.

They might talk to and give me their time, but they don’t have a divine right to like me.

I have had the honour of contributing to this site for years. Yet not all readers are going to like me and that’s their right.

Why would you care what strangers think?

Unfortunately for Ty, the reality is Arsenal players are strangers to us.

We talk about them and debate about them, but we don’t know them. They have families, friends, worries, etc. They have every right to watch a YouTuber and judge what they see.

I have been brought up to treat people how I want to be treated.

If you want to make money calling players, ‘cheats‘, labelling them ‘nobodies’, wishing them to be relegated.

Then you then need to be able to cope with players saying they don’t like you.

Dan Smith