Typical Arsenal – Two steps back, one step forward

A win is a win but it’s only half a step forward! by Shenel

A great and comfortable win against Southampton brings back the smiles, yet all it does for now is paper over the cracks!

We are not silly enough to get ahead of ourselves after one win, although a 3-0 win is nice to see where we scored more than two goals and kept a clean sheet, things that have eluded us in previous games, but you cannot help but get frustrated at the fact that we could have done the same in the last two games yet faltered and shied away from it!

Altogether losing six points that could be valuable at the end of the season!

We know we are capable and have this sort of performance in the bag, but we cannot produce it week in, week out, and that is the most worrying and frustrating thing to see as a fan.

Again, it boils down to; you just do not know what Arsenal will turn up on each matchday and it shouldn’t be like this!

Like I have said many times before we have so much talent in the squad and so many experienced and young talented players coming through, yet each game brings about its own negatives and very few positives, we take one step forward and three back!

After a win like yesterday’s one against Southampton, questions are always going to be asked as to why we lost to Manchester United and Everton in the way that we did, and why we produced something against Southampton only a few days after losing to the Toffees – yet couldn’t do it at Goodison Park.

Most of the players over all three games were the same, yet the only difference is those games were away and this one was at home. But it should not matter where you play, you should be able to grind out the results if most of the players on the pitch are the same.

There are no excuses for losing our last two games, yet all we can do is look forward and enjoy this win and the three points for the weekend, before the next tough test awaits in midweek against West Ham!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

