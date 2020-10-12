U-turn on youngster expected to make Arsenal squad

William Saliba is set to stay at Arsenal until January, and is now expected to make the Premier League squad for the upcoming months.

The 19 year-old was signed from St Etienne last summer, in a deal which included he stay with his former club for the coming season, but that campaign did not playout to plan.

The defender missed a couple of spells through injury, before the Coronavirus epidemic put a halt to the division, which was prevented from being completed.

Saliba has since returned to North London, but has found himself overlooked for matchday squads so far this term, and was expected to leave the club on loan.

Talks are claimed to have taken place between Arsenal and his former side over another loan, which failed to complete before the transfer window closed, and he was then linked with a move to the Championship instead.

The Athletic states that he is now set to stay at the Emirates however, and will be included in our Premier League squad, although he has already been excluded from the list to play in the Europa League.

He may well be able to knuckle down in training in order to convince Mikel Arteta that he is worthy of inclusion in a matchday squad during that time, but the likelihood is that he will struggle to break into the first-team given that his best shot would have come in the Carabao Cup, but the draw against Manchester City may make that difficult…

Should Saliba be allowed to go out on loan if Arteta has no intention to give him minutes in the near future?

Patrick