U21 coach wants Arsenal man in his team

Myles Lewis Skelly is now a senior England international, yet at only 19, he remains eligible to represent the England Under-21 side alongside Ethan Nwaneri. Lewis Skelly has long been regarded as one of the most promising talents in the country, having represented England at various youth levels. His rapid rise was further highlighted last season when his impressive form for Arsenal earned him a call-up to the senior national team before he had even appeared for the Under-21 side.

During that campaign, the Gunners were among the strongest teams in world football and Lewis Skelly featured in high-profile matches against Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Real Madrid. His inclusion in those fixtures underlined the faith placed in him and illustrated the significant progress he was making in elite-level football.

However, the current season has presented new challenges. Riccardo Calafiori’s emergence as Arsenal’s first choice in his position has resulted in Lewis Skelly losing his regular place in the starting line-up. This development at club level has also affected his international standing, leading to him temporarily falling out of contention for senior England selection.

England Under-21 Opportunity Reopens

The shift in circumstances has prompted Lee Carsley to open the door for Lewis Skelly to return to the England Under-21 fold, although this is not a prospect that senior manager Thomas Tuchel is entirely enthusiastic about. Carsley has acknowledged the defender’s situation and has made clear that discussions will take place to determine the best pathway for the player’s continued development.

Speaking as reported by Football London, Carsley explained, “It is a situation that we will monitor. With this camp at the minute, we have got players that I have been monitoring week in week ou,t and Myles was not one of them because he was playing and training with the seniors. It is something we assess in March. We would love to have Myles with us. I will communicate with Thomas, and we will definitely come up with a plan with him.”

Balancing Development and International Responsibility

Carsley’s remarks reflect a desire to integrate Lewis Skelly while acknowledging the complexities of managing a player who has already made the leap to senior level. The England Under-21 manager appears keen to support his development, but also recognises that close coordination with Tuchel is essential.

For Lewis Skelly, the coming months will be significant. Regaining a regular place at Arsenal would strengthen his case for continued involvement with the senior England team, while a spell with the Under-21 side could offer valuable match time and continuity at international level. Whatever decision is reached, both national team staff and Arsenal will be focused on ensuring his long-term progression, recognising the substantial potential he still possesses.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…