UEFA Champions League or Premier League triumph: Which will mean more to Arsenal? by AA

The possibility of Arsenal winning the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League is as bright as the daylight.

Heading into this international break, they sit atop of the Premier League standings and are in the quarterfinal of the Champions League.

While there is possibility of scooping both trophies, which would mean more to an Arsenal fan?

Arsenal have never won the Champions League but they have been previous winners of the Premier League, the last time they won the latter, Bukayo Saka was just 3-years-old!!

Imagine the embarrassment in answering the question, ”when did Arsenal last win the Premier League?”.

I have been there and I know what it feels to answer such a question. It’s such a painful experience.

It has been too long since a club like ours won the league title, which is why I will cherish a Premier League triumph more than the Champions League and there can be no better time to win it.

To lift the trophy ahead of Manchester City and Liverpool is going to be huge for Mikel Arteta and the players because no one has done that in the last six seasons.

Ending the dominance of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp is going to be groundbreaking and there could be no better way to end our long-wait for the Premier League crown.

We can always win the UEFA Champions League in the future but winning the league at this moment and circumstances is going to a sweeter glory.

Therefore, if I were to choose between winning the Premier League or Champions League, I would pick the former all day long.

What about you Gooner?

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

