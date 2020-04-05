UEFA chief sets new realistic deadline to finish the season, but there is still uncertainty

So the saga continues, and Liverpool are still unsure whether they will finally be awarded the Premier League title that they so richly deserve as the UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has announced a new deadline to finish the season, and for the first time admits that it is possible that the European competitions may have to be abandoned.

“We have different options for restarting the Champions League and Europa League,” Ceferin said in an interview with ZDF.de, translated from the German by the Daily Star. “It could be in May, June, July… or it might not be played. That option is also on the table.

“All must be completed by August 3, both in the Champions League and Europa League. It can’t go on to September or October.

“There are lots of options. “It’s an extraordinary situation. We have to be flexible.”

UEFA have not given that definite deadline to the Premier League as yet, after announcing the other day: “We are confident that football can restart in the months to come – with conditions that will be dictated by public authorities – and believe that any decision of abandoning domestic competitions is, at this stage, premature and not justified,”

But surely that must be the same for the domestic EPL, as it is a realistic date, considering that the most affected European countries are now seeing a gradual drop in the amount of new coronavirus cases being reported and the production of working testing kits is are being cranked, but yet again, no-one really knows how things are going to work out in the coming months…

Do Arsenal fans think that this is a realistic deadline at last?