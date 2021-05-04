UEFA confirms if Arsenal fans can attend Europa League final

Some Arsenal fans will be able to attend the Europa League final if the Gunners beat Villarreal in the semi-final on Thursday.

Mail Sport reports that UEFA has agreed with the Polish government to allow almost 10,000 fans into the Gdansk Stadium for the May 26 showpiece.

Arsenal will be given 2,000 tickets for their fans while an additional 2,000 tickets will go on general sale, meaning some other Gooners could get their hands on them if they are desperate about watching their team physically in the final.

Poland is not on the UK green list and that means that fans who attend the showpiece will have to isolate themselves on returning home.

Now that their fans can attend the game, the Gunners will have to play their part in making that happen by eliminating Villarreal later this week to reach the final.

They are in with a good chance after netting an away goal in a 2-1 loss in the first leg.

With the likes of Kieran Tierney and Alexandre Lacazette likely to play a part in the next game, Arsenal will look to finish the job against Unai Emery’s side.