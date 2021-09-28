UEFA drop fine against Arsenal for participating in European Super League

UEFA has dropped the fines they subjected Arsenal to for their involvement in the European Super League after dropping their charges against the clubs still insisting on the project.

The Guardian reports that the European football governing body has dropped their charges against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for their continuous insistence on the project.

Arsenal remains a part of the company that started the project as they have not legally pulled out.

However, they have announced their intention to pull out and are reportedly actively no longer interested in the project.

The Gunners have reportedly made donations to the UEFA foundation as a part of their punishment for involvement in the scheme.

However, the report says they will be contacted and informed that they will no longer need to make a financial payment because of the ESL.

Arsenal and the other returning member clubs had accepted the fine from UEFA to the tune of around €15m combined.

This latest development means that will no longer happen, however, UEFA insists that the Super League remains an enormous threat to the European game.

It remains unclear if the Gunners will join the remaining three clubs now that it looks like Madrid, Barca and Juve have defeated UEFA.