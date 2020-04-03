UEFA insist this season will continue – no matter when…

It is interesting to hear that UEFA believe that Belgium have jumped the gun by declaring their season over, and naming Bruges as this years Champions. The situation is different in Belgium, as Bruges were 15 points clear with just one game of the normal domestic season remaining, so it is understandable that they were happy to end it now, but UEFA have reiterated their intention to have titles decided on the field rather than in boardrooms.

In a letter, reported by Associated Press, Uefa told all European clubs: “We are confident that football can restart in the months to come — with conditions that will be dictated by public authorities — and believe that any decision of abandoning domestic competitions is, at this stage, premature and not justified,”

“Their work is now focusing on scenarios encompassing the months of July and August, including the possibility that the UEFA competitions restart after the completion of domestic leagues,”

“A joint management of calendars is strictly required as the conclusion of the current season must be coordinated with the start of the new one, which may be partly impacted because of the overstretch.

“Closely following the development of the current situation, the calendar working group will indicate as soon as possible, and ideally by mid-May, which of the plans can be enacted for the completion of the season without leaving anyone behind.”

This is great news for Liverpool, and there is a slight chance it could be good for Arsenal as well in the long run, although I wouldn’t put money on it at the moment. The strange thing is; Arsenal could end the season with a completely different team that started it with, if the transfer window goes ahead as normal…