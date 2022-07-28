UEFA permits Arsenal to sell standing tickets for European games

UEFA has decided to allow English fans to stand in stadiums for matches in their men’s competition this season, according to The Daily Mail.

Safe standing is in place in several stadiums in England, Germany and France.

However, clubs cannot use this facility unless it is approved by the head of the competitions they are playing in.

The Premier League has discussed trialling safe standing in stadiums as well, and UEFA will allow it from this campaign.

This means Arsenal can now sell tickets to fans who want to watch their Europa League games while standing at the Emirates in this campaign.

A UEFA statement via the report reads: ‘Football supporters across Europe, as well as clubs who regularly use standing facilities at domestic level, have expressed increasing interest for UEFA to consider standing facilities at European matches.

‘The objective is to assess if and under what conditions standing may be reintroduced in UEFA competitions in a safe manner.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

This decision is positive, and it means Arsenal will have more fans in their stadium, and they will also make more money from ticket sales.

The players will hope the more fans they have in the grounds, the better the support will be, and it will hopefully help them bring trophies back to the Emirates.