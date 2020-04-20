UEFA president backs football to resume soon, without fans

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has backed football to resume soon, even without the fans in the stands.

The outbreak of the coronavirus has forced leagues across the world to be suspended.

The virus first hit the Premier League when Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta was diagnosed with the infection and the league has been suspended since then.

The economic realities of the pandemic are starting to hit home with clubs now looking for ways to save cost as they aren’t making any more money.

Reports have claimed that this season may have to be scrapped if football doesn’t return soon as clubs could no longer have the funds to sustain their operations at the resumption of the campaign.

This is one reason some teams have asked for the season to be abandoned.

However, UEFA has discouraged such measures and their president has now delivered an important update.

Ceferin said as quoted by Marca:

“The priority remains the health of fans, players and everyone else,

“But there are ways to play again and my optimistic nature tells me that seasons will be finished.

“Yes, it’ll be without fans. But I think it’s good that football can give fans some happiness with a sense of normality.

“We’re ready for football without fans.”

On the possibility of this season not finishing, he said:

“Of course there’s the possibility of not finishing the season,

“But it’d be terrible for clubs and the leagues.

“That’s why we postponed the European Championship until 2021.

“I think both leagues and European competitions will be played.

“There’s no deadline for the Champions League final – it depends on when the leagues start again.

“I’m hoping it will return in September.”

On the return of fans to the stands, he said:

“It’ll be without fans,

“It’s true that football is made to be with fans, but at least we can take it into people’s homes.

“Special measures will be in place for a while, but full stadiums will return.”

On a personal level, I do not care if football returns behind closed doors as long as it does return and soon.