UEFA reveals potential punishment for Arsenal if they play in European Super League

UEFA has confirmed that Arsenal players risk not participating in international football if they play in the new European Super League.
The Gunners are one of England’s top six teams who have committed to exiting the Champions League for the new competition.
The Gunners have been struggling to make the Champions League since 2017 and will see this as a shortcut to play with the European big boys sooner.
The plan has been seen as a mutiny by the footballing authorities around the world and they are fighting back.
UEFA is ready to make sure those teams pay dearly for trying to undermine them and one such punishment will affect the players directly.
UEFA president Alexander Ceferin says the players who participate in the competition will be denied the chance to play for their national team.
“The players that will play in the Super League will be banned from playing in the World Cup and Euros,” Ceferin has said via Football London.
“They will not be allowed play for their national teams.”
It comes ahead of the Euros later in the year and that competition gives the footballing body the chance to show that it means what it says.
This super league may be an awful idea but let’s be honest here ,FIFA And UEFA are as corrupt as they come ,they are just worried they won’t get a piece of that pie .
International football as slowly died over the last 20 odd years ,football is all about money and I’m sure the players wouldn’t bat an eye lid if this was to come to fruition.
Whats more important to a player money or representing their country ?I would suggest probably 99% of players and fans know the asnwer to that .
Well said Dan kit, so true.
Quite right Dan kit, whatever the rights or wrongs about this proposal, let’s not forget how corrupt FIFA and EUFA are.
I doubt Kroenke will care if this happens… Arsenal look less likely to qualify for champions league each season and losing the financial rewards it brings but Kroenke is not a man who’s willing to invest so this ESL must be christmas come early for him, the club gets the champions league financial reward and much more without having to invest in the squad it’s a win win for that snake! The club died when he got his claws into it and shame on the people who sold out to him.
Lol. Squeaky bum time for UEFA and FIFA!
FIFPro have already said they will fight this, and it appears to be a stupid move by UEFA who already had most people on their side without needing to threaten the players. They were already winning the PR battle but things like this could turn the tide of public opinion as people see them as bullying the players and/or attempting to keep hold of the power they wield over the game. If they follow through with this threat expect it to go all the way to the CAS, and one would expect that they would find the bans unlawful on any number of levels. The FIFA and UEFA PR departments would do well to tell their members just to keep their mouths shut for now.