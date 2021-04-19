UEFA reveals potential punishment for Arsenal if they play in European Super League

UEFA has confirmed that Arsenal players risk not participating in international football if they play in the new European Super League.

The Gunners are one of England’s top six teams who have committed to exiting the Champions League for the new competition.

The Gunners have been struggling to make the Champions League since 2017 and will see this as a shortcut to play with the European big boys sooner.

The plan has been seen as a mutiny by the footballing authorities around the world and they are fighting back.

UEFA is ready to make sure those teams pay dearly for trying to undermine them and one such punishment will affect the players directly.

UEFA president Alexander Ceferin says the players who participate in the competition will be denied the chance to play for their national team.

“The players that will play in the Super League will be banned from playing in the World Cup and Euros,” Ceferin has said via Football London.

“They will not be allowed play for their national teams.”

It comes ahead of the Euros later in the year and that competition gives the footballing body the chance to show that it means what it says.