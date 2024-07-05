UEFA rule change could affect Arsenal in next seasons Champions League

UEFA has implemented a significant rule change for Euro 2024 to curb players from confronting referees during games, a persistent issue across various leagues in recent years.

Observing the confrontations between players and referees in the Premier League and other competitions last season, UEFA decided to take action. They have introduced a rule where only team captains are allowed to speak to the referee during games. This rule has already shown positive results in reducing such incidents.

Under this new regulation, any player other than the captain who confronts the referee will be cautioned. This has led to players increasingly avoiding direct interaction with referees to prevent receiving a card.

According to Talk Sport, UEFA has extended this rule to cover all European competitions they organise. The governing body believes this measure will significantly reduce the frequency of players confronting and attacking referees.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This will directly affect Arsenal players when they compete in the Champions League. Discipline will be key to any success next season and this is just one more rule that the players in European competitions will have to adapt to.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…