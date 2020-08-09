UEFA ruling set to hinder Arsenal defender chase

Arsenal are reported to be closing in on the capture of Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille this summer, but UEFA’s FFP ruling may well scupper their chances.

The French outfit have made a net loss over their last three seasons, meaning they will now have sanctions put upon them, one of which includes that the Ligue 1 outfit is unable to register new signings for UEFA competitions.

This would not rule out a sale completely, with the club allowed to sell, which would of course help them to balance their books, but this could well see their respective asking price increased, while they could well refuse to sell without the possibility of registering a replacement.

Talk of Gabriel’s exit this summer heightened this week, when the defender was left out of the playing squad for this weekend’s friendly match, with another player set to wear his shirt number further pouring fuel on the speculative fire.

The DailyStar states that the club will now have new financial targets to meet prior to the 2023/24 campaign, which if not met, could see the club punished further.

Arsenal will already be welcoming new arrival William Saliba to the club this summer, having signed him 12 months ago but with part of that deal including a season-long loan with his prior club St Etienne.

Mikel Arteta is not believed to be done when it comes to his defence however, with Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers both struggling to overcome injuries.

Would Gabriel be the ideal partner for Saliba in the heart of defence?

Patrick