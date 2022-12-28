UK’s Arsenal & Chelsea rated highly in UEFA Women’s Champions League stats so far

UEFA Women’s Champions League facts & stats, Arsenal & Chelsea in top 4! by Michelle

In the 2022-23 UEFA Women’s Champions League 48 of 61 games have been played with all group stage games being completed last week.

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place on 10th February 2023 – Arsenal will play one of the 2nd place teams with the quarter-finals being played in March, the semi-finals in April and this year’s final on June 3rd.

The UK represent 2 of the 4 top teams from the group stages:

Arsenal & Chelsea – UK

Wolfsburg – Germany

Barcelona – Spain

WSL Stats

Arsenal were 2nd only to Lyon with 308 balls recovered and Lotte Wubben-Moy was Arsenal’s stand-out player in this area with 49 balls recovered.

Arsenal were 2nd only to Barcelona in terms of passing accuracy, achieving an 85.2% passing accuracy rate.

Barcelona have scored the most goals in this season’s competition so far, with 29, while Arsenal, Chelsea and Wolfsburg have all scored 19.

3 of the top 6 goalscorers in the competition are Barcelona players with Chelsea’s Sam Kerr in the mix. Stina Blackstenius is Arsenal’s stand-out on providing assists.

In our opinion, Arsenal’s best match of the group stages has to be their landmark 5-1 win away to reigning European champions Lyon which you can see the highlights of below. That was back in the early days of the 2022-23 season before Arsenal were plagued by injuries.

What’s your favourite UWCL group game this season? Do you think Arsenal or Chelsea have what it takes to go all the way?

Lyon won the title last year but they have themselves suffered some really problematic injuries. Barcelona won the title the previous year, in 2021, and their stats this year are exceptionally impressive.

Our Gunners are short of firing power up front with the recent ACL injuries sustained by our two top goalscorers and assisters in Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema, but boss Eidevall has said he will be very active in the in the January transfer window with rumours circulating about Dutch international Victoria Pelova and Brazilian international Debinha. They could be well settled into the squad by March hopefully…

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….