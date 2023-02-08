UEFA Women’s Champions League live draw. Arsenal face Roma, PSG or Bayern Munich by Michelle

The top two teams from each of the four UEFA Women’s Champions League groups will be involved in the quarter-final and semi-final draw, which will be streamed live from Nyon at 13:00 CET (Noon UK) in 2 days time, on 10th February.

Arsenal will be drawn against French club Paris Saint-Germain, Italy’s Roma or German Bayern Munich. See Form Preview of our possible Quarter Final opponents below.

You can see full details of the draw procedure and watch the draw live via this UEFA link.

All matches in the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be played over two legs. The final will be held at PSV Stadion in Eindhoven.

Quarter-finals

First leg: 21/22 March

Second leg: 29/30 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 22/23 April

Second leg: 29/30 April

Final (PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)

18:00 CET, 3 June

Who are you hoping our Gunners will draw? No path will be an easy one of course.. but I quite fancy Paris Saint-Germain – only 2 days to wait for the draw results!

COYG!

Michelle Maxwell

