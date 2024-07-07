UEFA Women’s Champions League Round 1 qualifiers coming to Arsenal’s Meadow Park!

Arsenal Women have been drawn in Group 3 alongside Rangers, Atletico Madrid and Rosenborg with all matches taking place at the home of Arsenal’s long-time partners, Boreham Wood Football Club.

Round 1 qualification is a four-team mini-tournament, featuring two semi-finals, followed by a third-place play-off and a final. Our Gunners will play Rangers in our semi-final on Wednesday 4th September (kick-off time to be confirmed). The other semi-final between Atletico Madrid and Rosenborg will also be on the same day.

The third-place play-off and final will both take place on Saturday 7 September.

Ticket information and kick-off times will be shared by Arsenal in due course.

Our Gunners lost out on UEFA Women’s Champions League football last season, failing to qualify through Round 1 qualification after losing out to Paris FC, on penalties.

Arsenal Women remain the only UK women’s football team to have won the Women’s Champions League, but that was back in the 2006-07. Winning through Round 1 will qualify us to Round 2 of the competition, which our Gunners need to get through to make it to the Group Stages of the 2024-25 competition.

In 2022-23 our Gunners made it to the Women’s Champions League semi-final, against Wolfsburg, but lost 3-2 to the German giants when they scored in the final minute of extra-time. Stina Blackstenius said at the time “it’s so tough to take“.

Hopefully, with the squad we now have and our absolute determination to go all the way this season, we could get as far or go even further than we have since 2007.

What do you think Gooners? The fact that our Round 1 qualifiers are being played at Meadow Park has surely got to be a good omen?

Michelle M

