UEFA Women's Champions League roundup – who joins Arsenal in Quarter Finals

All 16 teams in the group stages have played 5 matches with the final Matchday 6 games being played on 21st and 22nd December.

Arsenal qualified for the knockout stages despite their first group stage defeat when they lost 0-1 to reigning champions Lyon at Emirates Stadium last week. The defeat was overshadowed by a worrying injury to Vivianne Miedema, though we have no further update at this time.

Arsenal go head to head with bottom of the group Zurich when they travel to Wefox Stadium on 21st December. Tickets for Arsenal’s final match of 2022 are still available to purchase here.

It is largely expected that Arsenal will win their last Champions League group game after beating Zurich 3-1 at Emirates Stadium in their 1st leg match. If Arsenal win this match they will scoop the 3 points taking them to 13 points and the top of their group. Juventus beat Zurich 5-0 in Matchday 5. Elsewhere in group C Lyon and Juventus face each other on Matchday 6. If reigning champions Lyon win they will join Arsenal in the Quarter Finals but if Juventus win they could nudge past Lyon and secure that coveted place at the Quarter Finals. So it really is going all the way down to the wire.

So who else will join Arsenal in the final 8 for the Quarter Finals?

Group A: Chelsea & Paris St-Germain

Group B: Wolfsburg & Roma

Group C: Arsenal & Lyon / Juventus (Matchday 6 will decide!)

Group D: Barcelona & Bayern Munich

Arsenal & Chelsea are the only UK teams to qualify and we will be rubbing shoulders with all of the European heavyweights.

The top two in each group will be involved in the draw for the rest of the competition on 10 February.

Our Gunners need to score as many goals as possible against Zurich if they are to keep their place at the top of Group C.

