‘Ugly stuff’ – Newcastle warned against signing Arsenal star with wrong mentality

Newcastle have been warned against the idea of signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal in January, claiming he won’t do the ‘ugly stuff’ that the team needs.

The Toon are in a relegation fight at present, and need their players to show the right attitude in order to save themselves from the dreaded drop.

They have just 11 points at the midway point in the campaign, with 19 games remaining to get out of the bottom three, and investment is expected to come in the current window, and one player who they are believed to be considering is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The forward has been dropped from the playing squad in recent weeks, on top of being stripped from his role as captain despite remaining fit throughout, and the Gunners are believed to be considering their options.

Former professional and pundit Tony Cascarino claims that he wouldn’t be the right candidate for Newcastle however.

‘He’s someone who is not in the Arsenal first-team, let’s get that right,’ Cascarino told talkSPORT.

‘Do you want a player who is going to show commitment, running, doing all the ugly stuff in the game that you’re going to need to survive? Does he do that very well? I’d say that’s the worst part of his game.

‘Is he a quality footballer that can turn a game in a moment? At his best, yes. But when has he last done that regularly? Not very often this season, even towards the end of last season.

‘I don’t see this deal being a good one for Newcastle at all.

‘I think it will be more of an air of is Aubameyang doing Newcastle a favour and I probably think, no, he’s not going to be doing them a favour.’