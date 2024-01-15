Debate: How long will Arsenal fans keep supporting Arteta without a trophy?

Is it time to part ways?
Arteta might not be the man that can win the league for Arsenal.
There is no job more difficult in football than being the manager. They praise you today and crucify you the next day. With all the love, comes the hate. Fans are fickle and you cannot take what they say to heart. No manager was more loved than Mikel Arteta a few weeks ago. Top of the league with a team on form, it felt as if he was in the driving seat of the title charge.
His luck turned and the results have not gone his way. One victory in seven games, two draws and three losses in a row, dropping from first to fourth. He’s fallen out of favour with this poor form and the fans are tired of waiting to win major silverware. They feel that his tactics are conservative, and the attack is lacklustre, resulting in the poor form. However, the fans do not forget how much Arteta has improved the squad over the seasons.
As his first managerial job, he has taken a struggling Arsenal to being title contenders over four years and is seen as one of the favourites to win it this season. He has introduced a new culture to the club, improved the team’s style of play and guided the team to higher finishes for the past two seasons.
The team has grown in leaps and bounds but has not overcome the last hurdle. If Arsenal don’t win a major trophy this year, how long until he does. Do they renew his contract and hope he is able to win a trophy. It’s sounds harsh, but is he able to win a major trophy so early in his career? Does he have the mentality to be a winner? The owners have a difficult decision, do they keep on with Arteta until he wins – or do they look for the next manager to take over.
Is Arsenal willing to start over with a new manager, establishing their own culture and style of play? Investing in a new set of players, spending more money on rebuilding the squad over. The other issue is if the club can get the right character that can improve the mentality of the team.
The market for managers at the moment is rough. The project at the club is attractive and could lure big managers to apply. The other option is sticking to Arteta. He has brought major changes to the club, but he has crumbled at the business end of the season. The team are very defensive and that takes away from the attack. Most of the attack is on the right and has become predictable, making it easy for teams to defend against. The quality of players allows them to beat teams but when it is better opposition, the result is harder to come by.
No matter what the decision is, there is no guarantee of any success. For most of the fans, that is all they want. Going 20 years without winning the league has fans feeling flustered. Coming close over the years but falling at the end, seeing rivals win it on a regular basis. It’s a level of disappointment no words can describe. The fans want the success that they missed out on for so long.
Mikel has brought us close to the summit. He should be given the opportunity to win it all. He’s earnt the opportunity for an extension with what he has done so far. If he fails to win at the end of the next contract, it’s time to try another manager. It is a results business, and with a club with our history, we want nothing less than success.
Vuyo Mataka
With this coach I doubt it if we will win any major trophy. He’s just an average coach who is lucky to be at arsenal at a time the owners are willing to spend money.
As much as I give MA a hard time he definitely has potential. Once he learns to start being flexible and drops the ego I believe he has a high ceiling. Mistakes will always be made, what frustrates most is the refusal to admit the mistakes and work on fixing them.
“You can’t fill a cup that’s already fill”
I just want to see him playing with a physically-dominant CF first, before writing him off
If he doesn’t win any trophy and a serial-winning manager like Tuchel or Ancelotti is available at the end of the season, I think he will be replaced
We have to atleast gives the gaffer until phase five is completed before a detail assessment can be made.
But the Liverpool legend Jergen Klopp took took much longer to turn the Merseyside club around.
Regardless of our opinions on different players and their use to the team. Four and a half years, 700 mil invested, Artetas own team and squad, we should be capable of winning major honours now. Failure to do so, means serious questions need asking. Everything has been afforded to Arteta, is he good enough to deliver?
100% correct
Reggie
I agree 100%. I don’t think it’s time to part ways, however it is time questions we’re asked and Arteta made uncomfortable on the hot seat.
He needs to change and evolve, less ego and stubbornness.
Maybe shake up his coaching staff? Bring in someone to help develop and improve youth, and promote for depth and possible options as depth/subs in the near future.
Help with man management; by far his worst characteristic.
Personally I think if he focused solely on first team coaching and left other aspects of club management to others we will be more successful.
Wenger had too much control and responsibilities, and it was detrimental to our club.
Arteta has no where near the experience to bear so much responsibility of club management. Walk before you run, let him focus on coaching the first team.
I don’t think Spurs fans would time bound Ange winning a trophy or out, and likewise Villa fans putting silverware or out demands on Emery
such short memories, Arteta has already won the FA Cup, coached Arsenal to unexpected 2nd last season, taken the Comm Shield from Man C, after 7 years out returned us to the Champions League, finished top of CL group in first season, exciting Europe’s elite fixtures in the knock-out stages to look forward to, top in the League at xmas…
…but perhaps most importantly has returned exciting football and exciting times back to watching Arsenal play football – last season and this season by far the most enjoyable to be an Arsenal fan than the previous 10 painful (at times boring) years
genuine Arsenal in veins, our captain comes back from learning from the best with one thing and thing only on his mind which is leading Arsenal back to glory – you can not question his motives, and ambition – every loss, every missed trophy, hurts him as much as us
if you can’t recognise the rejuvenating effect and general feel good factor that the club has had over the past few years then…
be careful what of what you wish for is what they say, no truer here
after doing our best Man U implosion impersonation for 6 years, we are out of it and even the most negative ‘supporter’ must give Arteta some credit for that
I know where I would rather be, and no way want to risk going back
I suppose we can give him up till phase 10 and let him spend a billion or two. It’s only a matter of time and money before he strikes gold
I will never give credit for as long as I am alive to any coach who spend his way to the top for improving any particular club without earning it in a shoestring budget first. However how big their name is.
What Xabi Alonso and Unay Emery are doing at their present clubs can be credited only to them while Arteta so called improvement should be credited to Kroenke opening his wallet.
Were we to part ways with Arteta (highly recommended if we don’t win a trophy) we should try everything possible to get either of those two fine and talented managers to Arsenal.
We should not forgive that Arteta looks more intelligent than he actually is only because he is the manager of Arsenal. Were he a manager of a smaller club such as Aston Villa or Bayer Leverkusen with the same players Unay and Alonso have, they would be battling relegation right now.
*we should not forget*
He already has a trophy
I’m assuming you are referring to the FA Cup with Emery’s team that he basically labelled as all rubbish and flogged them as soon as possible? But then was very happy to take the credit?
Like he said, he wanted to build his own team and that certainly wasn’t it.
I think if this season doesn’t go well, then De Zerbi would be a realistic option that I would like to see, and if Deschamps stays on as the France manager, then my unrealistic choice would be Zidane.
When talking about Arteta’s spending, his critics conveniently forget two key points:
1 – When MA took over, Arsenal were a million miles off the likes of Liverpool and City, and a club in regression. So large investment was needed just to try and bridge that gulf in quality.
2 – Whilst MA was spending, remember that Klopp and Pep, and everyone else were also spending. So Liverpool and City, clubs lightyears ahead of Arsenal in quality, were continuing to strengthen their already strong positions. So MA has done well to bridge that gap, and only improve year on year in full seasons.
Last season was a one off. We are on course for the 5th spot, 8-8-5-2-5 as per current trend my friend. When Wenger was there we were 5/6th, kindly explain how have we bridged the gap if you remove last season wonder?
Well, in my opinion we will not win anything under this manager as there are too many players who are just mediocre who need to be replaced. Call it phase5,phase6………phase 10, will have to wait till the owners decide. I hope it is as early as this summer.
Raya out, a capable no2 GK; Zinny out/LB back up (say Timber is ready for next season), Kiwor out CB backup, TP, Elneny, Jorginho out, CDM + backup, Kai out (leave the AM left to Rice/ESR), Viera out, AM right back up, Gab J & Eddie out , CF + back up; Nelson out ,Saka back up. 9-10 players required if we are to land the EPL and/or UCL and World Club Championship, let alone The FA and league cup which we struggle to make it to the quarters. Another 4-500M required, so we are not winning anything. As a realist, i accept my fate as a fan that we will not win anything as we have a checque book manager, we need a real manager who can get the best out the existing by playing to their strengths, but sadly it wont happen. Tikki takka or whatever rubbish you call it, is here to stay. Owners do not care, board does not care, coaching staff and player do not care, so why should I?