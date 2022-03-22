Arsenal’s the Emirates Stadium could well be named as a host of Euro 2028 with a joint-bid from the United Kingdom and Ireland set to be announced as the hosts.

The Times claims that the British and Irish bid to host the tournament is current unopposed ahead of Wednesday’s deadline following the withdrawal of Turkey and Russia’s bids.

It is now firmly expected that England and Ireland’s bid will be accepted, with Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium currently on the list of provisional destinations for the tournament, with only five of hosts having been confirmed in the initial bid.

GUARANTEED VENUES (via the London Economic):

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

The Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Wembley Stadium, London

Hampden Park, Glasgow

PROPOSED VENUES

St. James’ Park, Newcastle

Elland Road, Leeds

King Power Stadium, Leicester

Villa Park, Birmingham

Emirates Stadium, London

The London Stadium, London

Etihad Stadium, Manchester

OId Trafford, Manchester

Anfield, Liverpool

Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium, Liverpool (Everton’s new ground, yet to be built)

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Windsor Park, Belfast

Croke Park, Dublin

The London Stadium could well be selected as host ahead of Arsenal’s state-of-the-art ground, and could well have the edge due to being owned by the council, but we will have to wait and see what decision is made, although there is no current timeframe to decide on where matches will be played, especially with Everton’s ground not even having been completed yet.

I haven’t personally been to the London Stadium, but even on TV the Emirates looks to have the edge over the Hammers current home, and the decision should be made on the arenas only. I struggle to believe that it could match up to our standards at the Emirates.

Does the Emirates have a higher prestige than the London Stadium?

Patrick

