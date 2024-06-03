UK Labour leader Keir Starmer is a season ticket-holding Arsenal fan – “I enjoy the release”

We all know Just Arsenal is not a political site and only concentrates on all the news about our beloved Arsenal, but with an election coming up I thought it was worth mentioning the Labour leader Kier Starmer, who is the very hot favourite to be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is a committed Gooner.

The 61 year-old lives up the road from the Emirates in Islington (which happens to be the constituency of the previous much-maligned Labour leader Jeremy Corbin) and has been a season ticket holder in the same seat at the Emirates since the day it opened, and has watched and experienced all the the highs and lows of being a committed fan and tries to find time for every single home game, and some away games too.

He had very high hopes of our success this season and was at the last game of the season when we beat Everton, but finally learned that we had failed to win the title. And just a couple of weeks previously he was describing his addiction to the Gunners. “Because of the intense love I have got of football, which I have always had,” Starmer says in an exclusive interview with Telegraph Sport. “But also the busier I have got and the more intense the day job the more I enjoy the release. Whether it’s playing football, and I still play, or watching football, it takes you completely away from the day job.

“I go with one of my very best friends, who I know from school, his son and my son. And this sounds very, well, almost emotional for me. But for me and my very close friend to walk down the road to the Emirates with our two sons in front of us is a really incredible feeling and I love that.”

He was then asked if there was the same emotion when he was at the games themselves, and he replied: “It is,” Starmer says. “We’ve been in the same seats in the Emirates since the stadium opened. There are five of us and there are then three rows to the side. That group of people – and half of them I don’t know their second names – has been through an emotional roller-coaster together. The choreography, which you couldn’t script, of everyone reaching up when the goal goes in or the hunched feeling of silence when you realise ‘that’s it, we are not going to win’.”

I am sure Starmer won’t be getting that losing feeling on election day, and it will be great for all football fans to know that the leader of the country has great interest in the Beautiful game from the grass roots upwards and will help promote it at the highest levels.

It will make a great change from Rishi Sunak who supposedly mentioned that he was a Southampton fan, and Boris Johnson who obviously prefers his balls to be a different shape, and of course the Conservative Lord Dave Cameron who is a fan of our great rivals Chelski.

I am not able to vote in the General Election, but if I could, I would definitely vote for an Arsenal man!

