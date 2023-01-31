UK transfer deadline 5pm. Can Arsenal finalise deal with Man United for Russo? By Michelle

Alessia Russo could be on the move on transfer deadline day after Arsenal submitted a world record bid for the Man Utd & England international forward.

23 year old Russo helped England win the European Championship last summer, alongside Arsenal’s Leah Williamson (C), Beth Mead & Lotte Wubben-Moy, and has continued her stellar form into the first half of the WSL season, helping Manchester United go top of the table. But Arsenal are keen on bringing the striker to London and, as reported in The Athletic, have made a play late in the transfer window to secure her signature.

Russo’s close friend and Man United and England teammate, Ella Toone, tweeted what could be a hint that Russo is on the move. Toone removed the tweet but not before fans had picked up on it, as below.

Ooooft. Looks like Alessia Russo to Arsenal could be on. pic.twitter.com/20oDLcsxV9 — Matt O'Connor-Simpson (@matthewOCS) January 30, 2023

United have not yet agreed a new deal with Russo, whose contract expires at the end of the season meaning she could leave without a transfer fee next summer. United are reported to have rejected the bid, but negotiations are set to continue on deadline day, which closes at 5pm today for UK transfers and 11.30pm for international transfers, which means Arsenal will have to respond quickly if they want the deal to go through

The departure of their star striker, without any time to sign a replacement, would certainly have a major impact on Manchester United’s title challenge which will likely be a significant reason why they have not accepted Arsenal’s world record offer.

The exact transfer fee offered by Arsenal is unknown but reports suggest it would exceed the £400,000 Barcelona paid Manchester City for England international Keira Walsh in September 2022.

Boss Jonas Eidevall has said on numerous occasions through the transfer window that he needs a ‘prolific striker‘ after the Gunners lost both Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema to long-term ACL injuries before the Christmas break. In addition to Russo, Arsenal have been linked to Benfica’s Cloe Lacasse but it is understood that Benfica are not willing to do a deal for their top striker. Arsenal are also still being linked with a move for Lyon’s Danish striker Signe Bruun but they’ll need to be quick if they are to secure the striker they need to join their host of new January signings.. Man United may find it difficult to turn down Arsenal’s world record bid..

