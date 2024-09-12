Ukranian outlet slams Zinchenko for his midfield performance against the Czech repoublic

As widely reported, Mikel Arteta will face Tottenham without his dream midfield. There have been numerous proposals for how he will set up his engine room with Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Mikel Merino’s absence.

One proposal for Arsenal’s midfield dilemma is to put Oleksander Zinchenko in the LCM. Some Arsenal fans view the ex-Manchester City star as a defensive liability when he plays left back. As influential as he is in midfield, there’s a suggestion that we should try him out there and hopefully transform him into a midfield option.

The Ukrainian international’s latest international performance did not do much to influence Arteta to deploy him in midfield, which is believed to be his natural position, in the NLD. When Ukraine lost 3-2 to the Czech Republic, the 27-year-old played in midfield, but he failed to impress and provide the Arsenal technical bench with something to consider. Football.ua, a Ukrainian outlet, chastised him for his poor midfield performance.

They claimed, “If Mikel Arteta watched this game of his protege, it would be better if he didn’t.

“Before Arsenal’s next match, there are now a lot of questions about whether Zinchenko will take the role in the center of the field in conditions of personnel losses.

“A very thin border from failure was managed this time, because sometimes the decisions of a player with a generally “bright” head caused frank surprise.”

After reviewing the Gunner fullbacks’ statistics from that game, they simply agreed with what the Ukrainian outlet had reported. Zinchenko had an 88% passing accuracy; he lost possession 13 times and committed an error that resulted in a shot. His performance against the Czech Republic raises doubts about his trustworthiness in a match against Tottenham, where North London pride is at stake.

