Ultimate Premier League Team Of The Season, Who Makes Yours?

Let me know in the comments your 11 of the season.

No right or wrong, peeps, so be respectful of each other’s opinions.

Defence Wins Titles

GK – David Raya (Arsenal)

World-class concentration levels to make saves despite not being busy for the majority of a game.

Won the Golden Glove for the third season in a row, but some stops have been so good they have been as valuable as goals in terms of winning points.

LB – O’Reilly (Man City)

One of the tactics Pep Guardiola has revolutionised is how full-backs are utilised. The Spaniard likes his left-back to time when to step into midfield and join attacks.

That takes incredible football intelligence, especially for a 21-year-old.

CB – Gabriel (Arsenal)

My player of the season simply because what are the two main areas which have separated the champions from the rest?

The ability to keep clean sheets and be so effective at set pieces.

The Brazilian has been crucial in doing both.

CB – Saliba (Arsenal)

The other half of easily the best defensive partnership in the division.

Both our centre-backs are old school in their love for defending.

The Gunners can boast 19 Premier League clean sheets this campaign, with 8 of them being 1-0 wins.

The Frenchman has been instrumental in Arsenal now being able to roll up their sleeves and grind out narrow victories.

RB – Timber (Arsenal)

Easily one of the best in his position when defending one-v-one situations. Part of a back four that kept eight consecutive clean sheets in October.

Another defender who has proved a threat from set pieces.

The only thing that would count against him would be his injury record.

Midfield Magic And Goals

CM – Xhaka (Sunderland)

One of the signings of the season, offering a squad with a lot of new faces and little knowledge of this division much-needed experience both on and off the pitch.

His reading of the game has always been immense, staying deep and dictating the tempo with his range of passing.

The biggest compliment I can give the 33-year-old is that he would still offer Arsenal something.

CM – Rice (Arsenal)

It’s becoming increasingly rare in the sport to find an all-round midfielder, but Rice can drive forward or stay deep.

When you consider how many games Arsenal have narrowly won, Rice’s ability to get back and break up attacks has been crucial, with his energy unrivalled.

So much has been mentioned about the Gunners’ reliance on set pieces, but that wouldn’t be possible without the 27-year-old’s world-class delivery.

After we lost at the Etihad, Mikel Arteta explained the Premier League top two being in a mini-league for their final five fixtures.

During that period Rice went to another level.

LM / AM – Fernandes (Man United)

To clarify, in this team the Portuguese would have a free role, which is essentially what Michael Carrick has given him since returning to the club.

No player in the history of a Premier League season has created more goals than the Man United captain, alongside his leadership skills and noticeable improvement.

There has been better work from the 31-year-old, but like his peers, you could ask, what didn’t exist under Amorim?

Maybe because the skipper now plays in his preferred position rather than being asked to do multiple jobs.

His form in 2026 turned his club’s fortunes around and is why they are back in the Champions League.

RM – Semenyo (Bournemouth / Man City)

Unique in that the 26-year-old earns his spot in my team thanks to his body of work at two clubs.

Semenyo and Guehi proved it is possible to find value in the winter transfer window, with their arrivals in Manchester almost changing the title race.

After moving to the Etihad in January, he had the personality to keep playing his game.

He capped off the season with a stunning winner in the FA Cup Final.

A mention to Doku and Cherki, but I felt they took too long to get going.

Striker – Haaland (Man City)

To simplify, no man has scored more goals than the Norwegian.

In an era where many strikers need to do more than just be a poacher, the 25-year-old can get away with not doing a lot in 90 minutes but being clinical when a chance falls to him.

Talk will always remain that technically he’s not the greatest, but he’s mastered the art of putting the ball in the back of the net.

At an uncertain time at the Etihad, Haaland will continue to be the face of Man City.

Striker – Thiago (Brentford)

Remember last summer Brentford lost the goals of Mbeumo, Wissa, their captain and their manager in the same window.

There might have been Bees fans who told you they had signed a striker 12 months before who almost immediately suffered a serious knee injury.

No one could have envisaged 22 league goals, which now sees this Brazilian travelling to the World Cup.

Let us know your team of the season in the comments.

Dan Smith

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