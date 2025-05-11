‘Unacceptable’ Arteta gives his reaction to draw against Liverpool

Arsenal faced Liverpool at Anfield this afternoon as their fans hoped for a reaction to the exit from the Champions League. The Gunners have not been impressive in the league in the last few weeks as they have focused their efforts on success in Europe.

However, they had to make a statement at Liverpool now that the Reds have won the title and had nothing to play for. The Gunners needed to demonstrate pride and purpose with only a few games left to salvage the season.

Liverpool Dominate Early as Arsenal Falter

Liverpool and Arsenal scrambled to get a foothold on the game at the start but the Reds eventually took advantage of the situation to score two quick goals. The Gunners went into the half-time break behind and it seemed Liverpool would secure a win against them.

Mikel Arteta was not impressed with the way his team began the game and insists that it should never have happened in the first place. He said as quoted by Premier League Productions, “What we did in the first-half is nowhere near the level, so to do it after is too late. We reacted, great, but the standards in those 20 minutes were unacceptable.”

Second-Half Response Shows Arsenal’s Fight

Whatever Arteta told his players at the break worked as the Gunners improved very much after it. They equalised, and if Mikel Merino had not received a red card, they may have gone on to win the match.

Liverpool has been very good at playing well during the second half of their games this season but it was Arsenal who began the second half as the better team. They showed greater intent and urgency which led to a shift in momentum.

Despite being a man down for the latter stages of the game, the Gunners defended well and managed to hold on. The Reds thought they had found a late winner, but their goal was ruled out after a VAR review.

It was a tough day at the office for Arsenal, but the team’s second-half performance proved their potential and commitment to ending the season positively.

