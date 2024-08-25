Unai Emery believes Villa’s game with Arsenal could have gone either way

Arsenal needed to beat Aston Villa this season to “right one of their wrongs” from last season.

Last season, Villa defeated the Gunners at home and away, denying them 6 points, which would have qualified them as league winners (they lost the title race by 2 points). Arsenal’s to-do list this season, as they aimed for league glory, included getting past Villa, which they did with a 2-0 win on Saturday night, with goals from super-sub Trossard and Partey.

Addressing his side’s loss to the Gunners at Villa Park, Unai Emery admits the game might have gone either way. However, he praised Arsenal’s strength, praising them for their maturity and experience, and pointing out that it is obvious why they have been able to compete for top spots in the league.

The Spaniard said: “You have to accept Arsenal, they are more experienced, more mature.

“They are strong; the last two years they have been very competitive in the Premier League, contender in top four, and even to win the Premier League. Today was a test for us to understand who we are.

“We competed; we faced them; we could have won, drawn, or lost.”

There’s sense to what Villa boss Emery said; though Arsenal’s win showed they progressed from last season, they could have lost or drawn that game. Make no mistake: the Gunners should have been 2-0 down. Ollie Watkins squandered a golden opportunity, and Raya also made the save of the season from his header on a rebound to deny Emery’s side.

In the end, it was Raya, Trossard, and Partey stepping up and delivering key moments that assured the North Londoners came out on top.

Super-sub Trossard significantly altered the Gunners’ tempo, and Saliba cut off Villa’s only avenue back into the game.

Let’s hope Arsenal’s victory pushes them to continue their successful run in their upcoming games. Next up for our Gunners are tough games against Brighton, Spurs, and Manchester City, but like they did against the Villans, it is clear they are determined to overcome any obstacle.

