Unai Emery did a better job than Mikel Arteta after their first 19 games

Some fans believe Arsenal has become a better team under Mikel Arteta, and point to their record for 2020 alone as proof.

Those same fans also point out that they have turned around some of their poor form from the first half of the season and have earned some huge wins against top teams.

Arteta has also led them to the FA Cup final in his first season at the helm, despite having to face Manchester City in the semi-finals.

However, the fact is that since Arteta became our manager, he still has a poorer record than Unai Emery had after 19 league games.

With the Gunners set to finish this season outside the top six, Arsenal’s record under Arteta shows just how bad the situation that he walked into was, even though it is arguable that Emery faced an even worse situation

Sun Sports compared the records of recent Arsenal managers, and after 19 league games, Unai Emery had 11 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses.

Arteta, on the other hand, had 8 wins, 6 draws and 5 losses. Even Arsene Wenger had a better record than Arteta with 8 wins, 7 draws and 4 losses.

That is not a good look truth be told and provides ammunition for those Arsenal fans that are of the opinion that Arteta is not as good as all the hype that currently surrounds him.