Unai Emery fails to shake Arteta’s hand after embarrassing loss to Arsenal

When football matches conclude, it is customary for managers to exchange handshakes, with the losing coach often congratulating the winner or at least offering a show of respect. This familiar gesture was notably absent after Arsenal’s four-one victory against Aston Villa. This outcome attracted attention not only for the result but also for what followed at the final whistle.

An unexpected ending to a convincing win

Arsenal emerged victorious in a fixture that many had expected them to struggle in, given Aston Villa’s strong recent form and their ability to cause problems for the Gunners in previous meetings. Villa’s manager had been keen for his side to at least secure a draw at the Emirates, particularly as his team had already enjoyed success against Arsenal earlier in the campaign. However, those ambitions were quickly undone by a dominant display from Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Gunners delivered one of their most complete performances in recent weeks, answering concerns about their ability to rise to the occasion against strong opposition. There had been growing discussion about whether Arsenal could consistently perform at a high level against the league’s better teams, but their authoritative showing against Villa provided reassurance to supporters. The manner of the win suggested renewed confidence and clarity in their approach.

Focus shifts after post-match snub

While Arsenal celebrated an important result, attention soon turned to events off the pitch. According to Sky Sports, Aston Villa’s manager did not wait to greet Arteta after the final whistle. Instead, he was reported to have walked straight down the tunnel, leaving the customary handshake unseen. Arteta was observed looking around for his opposite number, only to find that he had already departed the touchline area.

The absence of this traditional exchange inevitably prompted discussion about Villa’s immediate focus following the defeat. With their winning momentum halted, attention may already have turned towards ensuring a swift return to form. For Arsenal, the moment did little to distract from what was a significant and confidence-boosting victory. They had achieved the result they needed, and more importantly, done so in a manner that underscored their ability to meet demanding challenges when expectations are high.