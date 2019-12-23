Unai Emery finally opens up on his complicated relationship with Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil and Unai Emery’s relationship this season was one of the biggest talking points at Arsenal.
The Spaniard often had to explain why he wasn’t picking the former Real Madrid man, especially when the team struggles to create chances.
Emery was forced to start featuring Ozil in games but the German did little to show why he should be trusted more and the Spaniard has admitted that he struggled to play Ozil.
He admitted that Ozil was a talented player, but he also insisted that he lacked the physicality to fit into the system that he wanted to play at Arsenal.
Emery told BBC Sport as cited by the Express: “There are games in which you see Mesut’s brilliance, linking with the attack. But also I had to find players around him so he felt comfortable.
“Also the team needed to feel solid.
“And when you, little by little, have to build a team that is aggressive, intense, as well as structured for good pressure, we also had to find a space for Mesut.
“Ozil is a very important player if you can find a way to make it work with other players.
“He has talent that allows other players to be better, but when you want a bit more aggressive pressure he does not have the best qualities for that.”
Ozil has caused more controversy than he has contributed positively to Arsenal this season. It is unclear if Mikel Arteta will trust him to be the creative spark that starts his revolution or if the Spaniard would offload him and sign another midfield star.
One thing is for sure, if Ozil does not take on board Arteta’s vision then he will be sidelined and under the circumstances, Arteta may well be the manager that finally outlasts the German playmaker.
So Ljungberg, Emery, and many within the German National setup have had problems with Ozil, but it’s never Ozil’s fault? I am sure Wenger would have had problems with him as well, if he considered form when selecting his teams.
Ozil doesn’t have much of a choice than to work with Arteta. I’m pretty sure Arteta wpuld love to play good football so I’m sure Ozil will buy into that. My only issue is that it will probably lead to the same end result as has been for seasons now. Play well for some minutes, fans hype him up and then get exposed in the next match as being nothing than past it. That’s the story of man of our players. I can predict even without them touching the ball the kind of performances players are going to have and how it’s going to be like.Arteta would be most likely forced to play him due to few alternatives but expecting him to be that old Ozil is wishful thinking. I just don’t like how as a top club we’ve reduced our standards so much
Marseille have accepted Arsenals £3m + £2m addons bid for Isaac Lihadji. Contract until 2025 is on the table.
Granit Xhaka situation: Hertha Berlin bid of £22m has been rejected. Club want £35m minimum. Personal terms verbally agreed ‘in principle’ but he would prefer move to Bayer or Gladbach, as both clubs shown interest.
Thomas Partey is top priority in January and could be secured for ‘significantly less’ than his £45m release clause. Emre Can, Leandro Paredes and Abdoulaye Doucouré are also being pursued.
Napoli and Roma want to sign Sead Kolasinac. Napoli want to sign him in January. His price is £30m.
Dead kolasinac can’t be sold until the summer at least, Thomas parTy would be a good singing, but right now I can’t wait to see artetas first game on boxing day, really feel he could be what we’ve needed for a while now. It’s risky business but we all have to get behind him in every way.