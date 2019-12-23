Unai Emery finally opens up on his complicated relationship with Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil and Unai Emery’s relationship this season was one of the biggest talking points at Arsenal.

The Spaniard often had to explain why he wasn’t picking the former Real Madrid man, especially when the team struggles to create chances.

Emery was forced to start featuring Ozil in games but the German did little to show why he should be trusted more and the Spaniard has admitted that he struggled to play Ozil.

He admitted that Ozil was a talented player, but he also insisted that he lacked the physicality to fit into the system that he wanted to play at Arsenal.

Emery told BBC Sport as cited by the Express: “There are games in which you see Mesut’s brilliance, linking with the attack. But also I had to find players around him so he felt comfortable.

“Also the team needed to feel solid.

“And when you, little by little, have to build a team that is aggressive, intense, as well as structured for good pressure, we also had to find a space for Mesut.

“Ozil is a very important player if you can find a way to make it work with other players.

“He has talent that allows other players to be better, but when you want a bit more aggressive pressure he does not have the best qualities for that.”

Ozil has caused more controversy than he has contributed positively to Arsenal this season. It is unclear if Mikel Arteta will trust him to be the creative spark that starts his revolution or if the Spaniard would offload him and sign another midfield star.

One thing is for sure, if Ozil does not take on board Arteta’s vision then he will be sidelined and under the circumstances, Arteta may well be the manager that finally outlasts the German playmaker.