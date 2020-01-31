Unai Emery gives an insight to the problems he faced at Arsenal

Unai Emery finally opens up on his tenure at Arsenal and admits to difficult second year.
Unai Emery was made the first Arsenal manager that wasn’t Arsene Wenger in two decades when he joined the Gunners in the summer of 2018.
He helped the Gunners reach the Europa League final in his first season and led them to a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League.
A lot was expected from him and his players in his second full season, but it never really worked out for them.
After a series of poor results, he was finally sacked by the Gunners, he was eventually replaced by Mikel Arteta later that year.
He has been silent about his tenure as Arsenal manager while he looks for a new job. However, he recently opened up to Spanish publication, Marca per SportsWitness and admitted that his tenure was a disaster at the Emirates especially his second year.
“I am clear about my diagnosis and we did good things there. I think we had a good first year, taking two competitions well as Europa League and Premier League,” he said.
“The process was good. When we played possession, we did it; when we had to press, we did it. And we were competitive, playing as the game required. With moments of possession game and moments of three quick touches.”
“This second year, we have not played well; we have not defended well; We have not been competitive; We did not transmit. And I told the players myself.
“There were several problems: four captains; the Özil-Kolasinac case; Pépé’s signing, who needs time since he came from France… We didn’t play well, that’s for sure.”
“That brought us bad results, there was no improvement, the fans focused on me and they threw me out. But I keep the positive things, there were many.
“I had the funeral and mourning. After my sacking, I dreamed a month of things about Arsenal. It was a natural process. And I overcame that. When I no longer dreamed them, I already knew that I had overcome it.”
Nothing really controversial there in my opinion. There were problems for sure and the fans did want him out in the end, but the buck stops with the manager, there are always problems and that is why they are paid millions, to overcome those problems.
Truth is, Emery never did overcome them and he paid the price.
Ha, I just saw this on Sky..little perplexed at how he claims us fans got him the sack!!
He made some other comments, that will be posted soon as well, helmets will be needed.
I wondered how long it’d be before all of this came out! 😀
He was pretty honest about his bad results in 2nd season..
His system required all his first team players to be combative, unfortunately that wasn’t the case at Arsenal
But Arteta’s tactics look more advanced than Wenger’s and Emery’s, so I’m confident we would start winning major trophies again after the underperforming senior players leave
This means clear-out and recruitment will be crucial before next season starts
An accurate summation of his time here. Ultimately several factors which were his own fault cost him the job. His language difficulties, his own introvert personality and lack of man management skills, so easily evident with both Wenger and Arteta. His weird selections with far too many defensive minded players. A preoccupation with picking elevens with the opponent most in mind, rather than playing our best eleven irrespectively; his refusal to abandon the dangerous and costly playing out from the back; far too many and unnecessary shape changes, which just confused our players. In all a notable lack of a firm plan and a direction of travel.
Arteta immediately showed all the things, ALL OF THEM, that Emery lacked and the wicked waste of time before Emery was sacked has now cost us any sensible chance of top four this season. I believe that had Arteta been here since seasons start, we would be firmly in the top four race. BUT WE ARE TOO FAR BEHIND NOW WITH GAMES FAST RUNNING DOWN, DESPITE WHAT CERTAIN SELF FOOLERS CHOOSE TO BELIEVE. But next season is a different matter now and though we will have to wait, things look set to go only one way now. UPWARDS !
He did as much as possible he with team he had in first year and asked 3 players to be added in order to do better, conpete top4 and win EL!
Maguire, Partey and Zaha!
Got jerked as Wenger, then took blame!
It’s funny how he failed to mentioned he also ran his mouth when he said he made us more competitive than we’ve ever been
That statement alone was a disgrace to even Wenger’s last five years.
I understand he wasn’t expecting the fans to come at him that way, but he should also know this is Arsenal not Sevilla, Us fans won’t accept and have no desire in seeing us becoming Sevilla. We’ve tasted victory, it’s sweet, we want to go back there, that’s all we ask.
If he thought the fans were unfair then he really has no clue about Arsenal fans when they’re fed up, at least he didn’t get half the treatment Arsene Wenger got.
Also it’s baffling he keeps saying we played possession game, we all had no idea what we were doing on the pitch.
Everyone of us, including pundits kept asking if we were an attacking team or a defensive team, as nobody had a clue what we were doing. He did it all to himself, the fans ain’t responsible, the fans weren’t the one making selections based on our opponents, the fans weren’t the one focused on our the oppositions instead of our players.
Goodluck to him
UE did say things about ozil as well,
that ozil is a bit below than the top players,
and sometimes that arsenal did well with him and sometimes without him
I have to say,i am not really surprised that this article didnt have all the things he said.Its because the admin wants to bring about ozil and have a good go at him again.
Maybe its the way i percieved,sorry admin if you didnt mean it that way.