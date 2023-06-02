Unai Emery increasingly keen on a reunion with Arsenal star

Unai Emery is reportedly interested in reuniting with Kieran Tierney and is prepared to compete with Newcastle United to bring the left-back to his Aston Villa squad, according to The Times.
Tierney has faced challenges in securing regular playing time at Arsenal since the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko during the previous campaign. Zinchenko has received the support of Mikel Arteta to be the first-choice left-back, and given his strong performances, it is difficult to envision Tierney displacing him in the near future.
The Scotsman has been encouraged to consider leaving the club, and Newcastle has expressed their interest in acquiring his services. Eddie Howe, the Newcastle manager, is known to be a fan of Tierney and would bolster his squad by adding the former Celtic player if given the opportunity. However, the report suggests that Emery is ready to compete with Newcastle for Tierney’s signature.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tierney is one of the finest players in our squad now and knows he deserves to play more often than is the case now.
The full-back will be in a serious dilemma now because Arsenal is back among the big boys and could win trophies soon, but there is no guarantee that he will play many games if Zinchenko is not injured.
Unai Emery will be a force to reckon in next campaign.
The Spaniard is intrested in both Smith Rowe and Tierney,, two young but season campaigners..
Mark my word Villa have a hand as to who lift that big jug
Unai Emery has turned Aston Villa around, from being on the cusp of the relegation places under Gerrard, to a return to Europe in 2023/24. He has done this by markedly improving individual underperforming players with his coaching ability and improving the team overall due to good coaching and tactical acumen. It will be interesting to see how Aston Villa fare if the wealthy ownership supports Emery in the transfer market given he has already repaid their faith in appointing him.
It should be remembered that Saka, ESR, Odegaard and Tierney all began their Arsenal first team careers under Emery.
With regard to Tierney he is currently a key player in a recently resurgent and successfull Scotland. He needs to be playing consistent first team football and is too good a player to be constanyly benched for Zinchenko, whose defensive frailties are evident. Arsenal to even maintain their current position, let alone improve need to retain their best players and upgrade deficient positions. Keiran Tierney should br retained and utilized in gsmes where solid defence and wing back overlappimg play is required.
@ozziegunner
I think Odegaard joined Arsenal on loan in January 2021. Emery was fired in November 2019.
I think you are confusing Odegaard with a different Madrid loan player we signed under Emery. I think you mean Dani Ceballos who we signed on loan under Emery in the summer of 2019.
Yes Gerrard went in at Villa Park under much fanfare , depending on the pundits you listened to the plan was to hone his skill while getting his feet properly wet for the ultimate job at Anfield one day.
Having started out well his limitations was soon exposed.
Unai Emery who showed great promise at Arsenal and had a mercey sack as a result of communication issues had only miss out on the Newcastle job because of his availability at the time.
The Spaniard has a reputation of developing youth’s, at all the clubs he has been, I would personally like to see a fit Smith Rowe under his tutelage for a year in a loan form.
But yes Tierney is a solid left back in my opinion, and for some strange reasons Scotland seems to be blessed with several left backs so Tierney needs to play regularly to keep his place at the national level, personally I would prefer Tierney join Villa as opposed to going to Newcastle already water tight defense.
But Unai Emery is the biggest signing Villa could ever make, you can see already they play without fear and he will get the necessary time to instill his philosophy, I wish him well
Emery was fired because he had a group of indisciplined, weak, lazy, egotistical and underperforming primadonnas in his squad. Some of these underperforming fans favourites got Wenger sacked, did nothing for Ljumberg, got Emery sacked and if not for the club and Arteta finally calling their bluffs he too would have been sacked in 2020 if those players and our fans got their wish.. Some players openly undermined Emery mocking him while our fans encouraged such disgusting behaviour.
The players downed tools in the squad. The fans took the side of the misbehaving players. Constantly making fun of Emery’s accent, booing him, calling him all sorts of degrading names etc. He showed weakness. The club did not stand behind him. The players had made the dressing room untenable. On the outside our fans had gone pure toxic like during wengers later days. The situation had become so unbearable amd irreparable so the best thing was for him to go so that our fans would relax. And so that our consistently underperforming primadonna players would be free to scrounge and wait for the next manager to blame for their own incompetency.
That’s how I saw it Goonster
It was a bad fit at the time due to poor English skills but the main problem was the power of the players.
He had to go.
All power to him for proving his worth at Villa so far
Emery has proved himself to be a successful Manager whilst Arteta has yet to do that.Emery and many other Managers, rate Tierney, yet Arteta does not.If Zinchenko is used in his inverted LB role next season, we will continue to ship goals, and I very much doubt if we will finish in the top four.We are far too vulnerable at the back,yet Arteta apparently does not recognise why this is the case or is too dogmatic to change a system which is not used by any other team in the EPL.I hope my concerns are allayed,but I doubt if they will be .
Unai Emery in my opinion is a top class manager, and I’m not saying that in hindsight either.
He was badly treated when he was with us. Apparently players took the mickey out of his accent (and I can imagine who the ringleaders were in that enterprise).
He may well come back to haunt all those silly “fans” who didn’t rate him. Not only that, ex-players and the media in England mocked him too, for some of his decisions.
The man is highly intelligent (speaks at least 5 languages apparently), won numerous Europa League titles, and something I value enormously is one of the most polite people you could ever wish to see managing a club in England.
Compare him with Jose Mourinho !
There is one manager who I never heard speak ONE SINGLE WORD OF ENGLISH in all the time he earned his money here – BIELSA. He never even bothered to try. I never even heard him say “hello” or “Thankyou”.
Unai is tops in my book and will be a success here in some way or the other.
By the way I am totally behind Mikel Arteta but I’m not sure he is as good a manager as Unai Emery.