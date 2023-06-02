Unai Emery increasingly keen on a reunion with Arsenal star

Unai Emery is reportedly interested in reuniting with Kieran Tierney and is prepared to compete with Newcastle United to bring the left-back to his Aston Villa squad, according to The Times.

Tierney has faced challenges in securing regular playing time at Arsenal since the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko during the previous campaign. Zinchenko has received the support of Mikel Arteta to be the first-choice left-back, and given his strong performances, it is difficult to envision Tierney displacing him in the near future.

The Scotsman has been encouraged to consider leaving the club, and Newcastle has expressed their interest in acquiring his services. Eddie Howe, the Newcastle manager, is known to be a fan of Tierney and would bolster his squad by adding the former Celtic player if given the opportunity. However, the report suggests that Emery is ready to compete with Newcastle for Tierney’s signature.

Tierney is one of the finest players in our squad now and knows he deserves to play more often than is the case now.

The full-back will be in a serious dilemma now because Arsenal is back among the big boys and could win trophies soon, but there is no guarantee that he will play many games if Zinchenko is not injured.

