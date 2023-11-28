Unai Emery makes it clear that he is not interested in selling Douglas Luiz

Unai Emery dealt Arsenal a transfer blow following Aston Villa’s triumph over Tottenham. The ex-Arsenal manager has stated unequivocally that his midfield engine, Douglas Luiz, is not for sale.

Arsenal have been linked with a summer transfer for the Brazilian. To boost their title chances, Arsenal need to recruit and have another dependable midfield option, and with Thomas Partey’s future at the club undefined, the door is open for a deal to improve their midfield. Arsenal’s January transfer target appears to be Luiz. But, in order to sign him, Arsenal will have to go above and beyond.

Emery made it clear that he has no intention of selling Luiz, as per Sky Sports: “Douglas is playing very good. He’s improved a lot, his commitment is amazing. I am very happy with him, and I want to keep him, of course.

“I think he’s happy with us. He’s coming on with his national team. And his performance like today was amazing, fantastic. I want him.”

The Spaniard made the claims after his midfield engine put in another five-star performance in Villa’s 2-1 win over Tottenham, which he capped with a goal. It’s understandable for Villa to want to keep their midfield engine, their all-action midfielder who can orchestrate attacks, score goals, is a weapon hitting set pieces, and is defensively alert; by dominating the midfield, he stays firm and protects the backline.

If Arsenal wants to sign him in January, they’ll have to make a fantastic offer Villa can’t resist for their most important player this season, who has 5 goals and 2 assists after 13 league games.

Sam P

