Unai Emery makes it clear that he is not interested in selling Douglas Luiz

Unai Emery dealt Arsenal a transfer blow following Aston Villa’s triumph over Tottenham. The ex-Arsenal manager has stated unequivocally that his midfield engine, Douglas Luiz, is not for sale.
Arsenal have been linked with a summer transfer for the Brazilian. To boost their title chances, Arsenal need to recruit and have another dependable midfield option, and with Thomas Partey’s future at the club undefined, the door is open for a deal to improve their midfield. Arsenal’s January transfer target appears to be Luiz. But, in order to sign him, Arsenal will have to go above and beyond.
Emery made it clear that he has no intention of selling Luiz, as per Sky Sports: “Douglas is playing very good. He’s improved a lot, his commitment is amazing. I am very happy with him, and I want to keep him, of course.
“I think he’s happy with us. He’s coming on with his national team. And his performance like today was amazing, fantastic. I want him.”
The Spaniard made the claims after his midfield engine put in another five-star performance in Villa’s 2-1 win over Tottenham, which he capped with a goal. It’s understandable for Villa to want to keep their midfield engine, their all-action midfielder who can orchestrate attacks, score goals, is a weapon hitting set pieces, and is defensively alert; by dominating the midfield, he stays firm and protects the backline.
If Arsenal wants to sign him in January, they’ll have to make a fantastic offer Villa can’t resist for their most important player this season, who has 5 goals and 2 assists after 13 league games.
Sam P
Luiz having a terrific season so far, so any deal (especially in January) would result in overpaying Villa for his services.
There are other options, so the club needs to spend wisely.
In my opinion we need a striker, B2B, and DM. It will be easier to address this in the Summer when Elneny and Jorginho move on.
My hope is getting a midfielder and striker in January, but I admit it’s unlikely we get both.
It’s hardly surprising that Villa would not sell Luiz and especially to another close PL competitor. I don’t know how Arsenal got the idea that they would sell, unless of course we’re offering ridiculous money for him. This applies to Watkins also.
I don’t suppose it matters too much asking though, you never know your luck.
Like it or not he’s Arsenal priority target in the Winter, honestly we could well with his dead ball skills.
Am the first to admit I knows nothing about the inner works goes on at the Emirate, but where there is Smoke there is fire, this story has more legs than a Centipede.
Sorry to rain on your personal fantasy parade, but to use your humourously inept legs analogy, I consider this rumour to have one leg less than Long John Silver!
“where there is Smoke there is fire”
@ Mr Gunfire!
Maybe so. But I see NO smoke at all but only daft unfounded rumours. Not so much “smoke” but letting off of hot air by some fantasists! I dont doubt AFC woould like Luiz.
I would like a yacht in the Med and a mansion in Mayfair but they ALSO will not be coming to me.
REALITY!
Whether we want him or not and I don’t think we do, I cannot honestly see any incomings in January unless there are major outgoings, as it’s likely we are near to a point where FFP affects us. Let’s also not forget that Villa are challengers and our game against them in two weeks time could be very tasty indeed and also shut this ‘rumour’ up for good.
Thomas Partey will once more return in January in time for the (AC) Africans Cups competition as per last year and the year before that etc. etc. He is always fit for the (AC) in January so we don’t need Douglas Luiz with the poor goal contribution percentage of between 10 and 15%