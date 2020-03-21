Unai Emery opens up on the transfer of Aaron Ramsey to Juventus in the summer

Unai Emery reveals how the Aaron Ramsey transfer to Juve came about

The Spaniard was Arsenal’s manager when the club tried but ultimately failed in their attempt to keep hold of the former Cardiff City man.

Ramsey was very much an Arsenal boy after joining the Gunners from Cardiff City as a teenager.

However, after spending 11 years at the Emirates, he ran down his contract and moved to Juventus for free.

The Italians had been negotiating with the Welsh midfielder at the same time that he was considering Arsenal’s offer of a new deal.

The Gunners eventually lost out and fans were disappointed to see one of their best players leave.

Emery has, however, revealed who made the decisions and claimed that it was a combination of the player’s desire for a change and the club’s decision making that is responsible for Arsenal failing to keep hold of him.

“The decisions were made by the club and Ramsey himself,” he told Tutto Juve.

“The player decided to leave and moved to a big team, which inevitably led him to another football.

“Aaron will be a very important player for Juventus; he has the same ambition.

“I congratulated him because he chose a team where he can win so much.

“Juve is a big name in European and world football. After so many years in England, this is a great challenge for him.”

In better words, Emery is saying that it had nothing at all to do with Ramsey leaving. I have to say, I believe him.