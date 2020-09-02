Unai Emery reported to be targeting another Arsenal star

The Telegraph is claiming that Arsenal might lose Emiliano Martinez to their former manager, Unai Emery if they make him a reserve goalkeeper again.

Martinez emerged from the shadows of Bernd Leno at the back end of last season when the German suffered an injury.

The injury kept Leno out until the end of the season and Martinez was in inspiring form for the Gunners.

Ten years after joining the London side, he took his chance with both hands and helped the Gunners win the FA Cup.

He was also in goal as they beat Liverpool to win the FA Community Shield recently despite Leno being fit again.

Nevertheless, The Telegraph reports that Mikel Arteta is yet to inform both goalkeepers which of them will be the club’s first choice this season.

Unai Emery has just been named as the new manager of the Spanish side, Villarreal and the Spaniard want to raid his former team.

He has been linked with a move for Matteo Guendouzi in recent weeks (Metro) and he now wants to take advantage of Arsenal’s goalkeeping dilemma to land Martinez.

The report also adds that Martinez has maintained that he will leave if he isn’t considered good enough to continue as first choice and it remains unclear if the Gunners will accept an offer for him.