Unai Emery talks about his Arsenal departure and who snubbed him

Unai Emery reveals Lucas Torreira is the only Arsenal player who didn’t tell him goodbye face to face.
Arsenal fired Unai Emery a few weeks back after the team began struggling under the Spaniard.
They have since made Mikel Arteta their permanent manager following a spell under Freddie Ljungberg as their interim boss.
The Spaniard had a fractured relationship with some of his players, Mesut Ozil and Lucas Torreira were two players who were openly unhappy under him this season, but the former was the only player who refused to tell him goodbye face to face when he was sacked.
Emery had asked that each player came in to tell him goodbye one after the other after his sacking, everyone else obliged, but Torreira didn’t come in and the Uruguayan dropped a message instead.
Emery recently opened up on his exit, saying as per the Express:
“It all happened on a Friday morning I was told. We said goodbye to the footballers,”
“I told Raul that I’d prefer the footballers to come to me individually instead of me going to the changing room and making a speech.
“And they all came, apart from Lucas Torreira. He couldn’t make it but left us a message.
“He was receiving a massage at that moment but all the players came.
“I also got messages from Koscielny and from Welbeck and I thank them all.
“But now is the time to go home.”
Well, it was a snub, massages can easily be put off for a few minutes, I doubt every other player was just sitting there doing nothing. But this is what happens when you damage the relationship with a player. Especially one that was played out of position week in week out.
Good luck Unai, it didn’t work out for you, the chemistry wasn’t there with the players or the fans but i suppose some reasons for that are obvious. I hope you get a decent job in the future and have success. It just wasn’t here. If only Torreira didn’t say good bye, that is not bad considering the press he got, about the players not relating to him. He said Torreira messaged him so maybe nothing in that either. Nice bloke but not an Arsenal manager it seems.
Emery was the biggest mistake of the decade! Arsenal should have made a better appointment then but they wanted to save money! Looking back he got rid of alot of players, like Koscielny, Cazorla, Ramsey and never replaced them!
I hope Arteta has stipulated to the board when joining that he needs X amount of transfer kitty otherwise he will walk!
If they can’t even spend £50m in Jan then Arteta is in big trouble and snookered by the Kroenke’s once again!
@Jim will fix it
Emery was destined to fail at AFC. Before he came to us, we he had just been sacked from a very high profile job for not delivering the goods. So psychologically, he wasnt up for the task of restoring a once great club back to its former glory. It didn’t help that he was in the shadow of a club legend. But to make matters worse, he was just a coach, with zero say in player acquisitions.
That’s the problem with AFC at the moment. We need a manager who feels for the club, not a coach…
@NY_Gunner totally agree that he was never going to succeed! Those 18 months have set us back like 10 years and we are now like a newly promoted side in the EPL with no money and expecting a coach with limited experience to turn our bad buys into world beaters…you can see how ridiculous this sounds now!
Torreira wasn’t played out of position, because he always played with another DM in 4-2-3-1 or 3-4-1-2 formation under Emery
Torreira has also been playing as one of two DMs under Arteta and he has never played as a lone CDM in 4-3-3 formation at Arsenal. We have Chambers and Luiz who have better stature for the lone CDM role in 4-1-4-1 or 4-3-3
Emery just prioritized Guendouzi over Torreira frequently, because Torreira was such a pushover last season. Torreira seems to have increased his work rate since Arteta joined and I hope it is not just for impressing the new manager
Yea well, I’m not sure I’d be pleased either if you try to ruin my growth and career by asking me to do something I’m not very good at… Unai literally turned Torreira into an AM.
Gotanidea please stop all this your lame excuses, everyone know Torreira is good at covering for the defense, playing in front of it until Emery started asking him to play upfront.
Even Emery himself said he wanted Torreira to play upfront and help upfront, I don’t know what exactly he wanted Torreira to help with tho, scoring goals?
Just under Arterta now, Torreira has played in his best position twice and arguably was the best player in both games.
Frankly who cares? Not me! A player who was played constantly out of position snubs the silly EX- manager who wrongly played him. What does anyone expect? A long “love letter” from Torreira begging him to come back, as he is pining for his return perhaps! MEANWHILE BACk ON PLANET REALITY! Yet another space filler!