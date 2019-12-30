Unai Emery talks about his Arsenal departure and who snubbed him

Unai Emery reveals Lucas Torreira is the only Arsenal player who didn’t tell him goodbye face to face.

Arsenal fired Unai Emery a few weeks back after the team began struggling under the Spaniard.

They have since made Mikel Arteta their permanent manager following a spell under Freddie Ljungberg as their interim boss.

The Spaniard had a fractured relationship with some of his players, Mesut Ozil and Lucas Torreira were two players who were openly unhappy under him this season, but the former was the only player who refused to tell him goodbye face to face when he was sacked.

Emery had asked that each player came in to tell him goodbye one after the other after his sacking, everyone else obliged, but Torreira didn’t come in and the Uruguayan dropped a message instead.

Emery recently opened up on his exit, saying as per the Express:

“It all happened on a Friday morning I was told. We said goodbye to the footballers,”

“I told Raul that I’d prefer the footballers to come to me individually instead of me going to the changing room and making a speech.

“And they all came, apart from Lucas Torreira. He couldn’t make it but left us a message.

“He was receiving a massage at that moment but all the players came.

“I also got messages from Koscielny and from Welbeck and I thank them all.

“But now is the time to go home.”

Well, it was a snub, massages can easily be put off for a few minutes, I doubt every other player was just sitting there doing nothing. But this is what happens when you damage the relationship with a player. Especially one that was played out of position week in week out.