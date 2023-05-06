Unai Emery wants a reunion with another Arsenal player

Unai Emery was linked with a move for Emile Smith Rowe not so long ago and is now targeting another Arsenal star.

The Spanish manager now works at Aston Villa and is doing a good job at the helm at Villa Park.

The club’s owners are ambitious and will back him with the right players to compete for a European place.

He is now looking for a reunion with Kieran Tierney, according to a report on The Daily Mail.

Tierney is now second choice at the Emirates after losing his first team place to Oleksandr Zinchenko, who joined the Gunners in the summer.

Emery believes Tierney would be a key player for his side, but Newcastle United and Manchester City also seem to have interest in his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney might ask to leave at the end of this season if his playing chances do not improve.

The defender is a top player, but Zinchenko seems to offer more to Mikel Arteta.

However, we should keep him now we are back in the Champions League because we need squad depth to do well in all competitions we will compete in next season.

If he leaves, we will be stuck with Nuno Tavares, who is simply not good enough.

Video – Mikel Arteta discusses the Newcastle threat and gives an update on Arsenal injury problems

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…