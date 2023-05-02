Unai Emery wants to beat Arsenal to long-term target

Aston Villa remains keen to sign Feyenoord star Orkun Kokcu, which means they will compete directly with Arsenal for his signature.

The Turkiye international has been a superb midfielder since he broke into the Feyenoord first team and continues to do well.

He led them well in their superb run in Europe this season and is one of the reasons why they are currently competing for the Dutch league title.

This means he has the capacity to fit into the first team of a bigger club and Arsenal wants him at the Emirates.

However, a report via The Sun reveals Villa is just as keen to make him their player and Unai Emery specifically wants to add him to his squad.

The Spanish manager feels the midfielder would make an impact if he moves to his team and will do his best to add him to his squad ahead of Arsenal.

Under Emery, Aston Villa is now one of the country’s most impressive clubs, and we should be worried about their interest in the player.

Kokcu will likely feel this is the best time for him to leave and the lure of playing in one of the best leagues in the world might be hard for him to turn down.

Although we will be in the Champions League, if we do not guarantee him game time, he might choose to join Villa.

