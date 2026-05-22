Unai Emery was the right coach at the wrong time at Arsenal

Unai Emery has once again demonstrated his remarkable record in European competition after guiding Aston Villa to Europa League success, further strengthening his reputation as one of the competition’s most accomplished managers.

The Spanish coach has now won every Europa League final in which he has managed a team, with the only exception coming during his spell at Arsenal in 2019. On that occasion, Arsenal were defeated by Chelsea in the final, and Emery was dismissed later that year before being replaced by Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal Progress Since Emery Exit

Seven years after Emery’s departure, Arsenal have finally ended their 22-year wait for a Premier League title and could still add the Champions League trophy to their achievements this season. The club’s recent progress under Arteta has reinforced the belief that patience and long-term planning have played a major role in their development.

At the same time, Emery’s continued success at Aston Villa has prompted discussion over whether Arsenal might have achieved more had he been given additional time at the club. Despite his tactical ability, the Spaniard struggled to gain widespread support from sections of the Arsenal fanbase during his tenure in North London.

Simon Jordan Defends Emery

Many supporters felt the decision to dismiss Emery was justified at the time, particularly as performances and results had become inconsistent. Arsenal ultimately chose to begin a new project under Arteta, a process that required patience but has now delivered major success for the club.

According to the Metro, broadcaster Simon Jordan believes Emery was a capable coach who arrived at Arsenal during the wrong period. He said: “‘It proves that Arsenal weren’t wrong when they went for him. Just the timing, he was the right person probably at the wrong time, and look at the language the media thought it was funny to ridicule his inability to articulate the way he thought he should do. No one is ridiculing him now.’”