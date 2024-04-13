Unai Emery worried about facing Arsenal with so many Aston Villa players out injured

Arsenal play Aston Villa in a must-win Premier League match on Sunday evening. There has been a lot of discussion about this game, but I believe Gooners are eager to hear Unai Emery’s perspective.
The former Arsenal manager has properly stated that he and his team would enter that game as underdogs. He admits that, despite beating Arsenal 1-0 at Villa Park, it will be difficult to face this Arsenal side at the Emirates, where they have not lost in their last seven games. He believes Arsenal’s passion and desire to win the league will make them more determined. He’s also worried that he will not be able to have his strongest squad.
Reports have suggested Jacob Ramsey, Emi Buendia, Boubacar Kamara, Matty Cash, and Tyrone Mings are all out due to injuries. And Arsenal transfer target Douglas Luiz is also anticipated to miss the game after receiving his tenth red card of the season, last weekend, when Villa and Brentford drew 3-3.
“It’s different, completely different,” Emery said. “We played at home here at Villa Park in December (compared to) the match we are going to play on Sunday.
“Something similar because there’s a lot of players again playing, fighting in those teams. But different because we’re playing at the Emirates, we’re playing as well in a different context, now they are fighting for the Premier League trophy.
“We’re fighting behind them trying to keep our fifth position we have now and fighting with Tottenham. Different as well because some players, of course, being injured are not going to play on Sunday.”
For Gunners, these claims offer optimism, boosting their chances for a win Sunday evening. Hopefully, as expected, this game should yield another three points for Arsenal, allowing our Gunners to maintain their lead in the Premier League with six games remaining.
Daniel O
Let’s celebrate The Invincibles!
Watch the latest video from our friends at DublinArsenal celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Invincibles…
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
No strings attached, Mikel’s got to keep it professional.
I do not see us dropping even a single point(actually, if we drew, it would be two points) but our title chances in my deeply considered opinion come down MAINLY to two factors. We need to be beaten by BM next wee kand thus avoid a realy hectic two games a week schedule. IMO we never had a real chance to win the CL outright and still dont.
We have not th experience nor the craftiness that top European clubs have and I believe we will lose at Munich.
That is point one. Point two is that I also think we will beat United away and Chelsea at home(as I included them above) The real challenge wil be avoiding injuries to key players AND beating Spurs at WHL.
Both will be demanding, but avoiding injuries will be far easier if we reduce our schedule, which is simply logical thinking.
It will in reality come down to will we beat Spurs or will we not.
I do not see City or Pool dropping silly points either, though we will of course hope.
But hope is not something to base considered predictions on and so I dont.
It COULD all go spectacularly wrong tomorrow, but I much doubt it. I remain very hopeful for the PREM TITLE, ESP IF WE LOSE AT BM.
It might well depend on it!!
… not dropping a single point at HOME(actually…. etc)