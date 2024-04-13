Unai Emery worried about facing Arsenal with so many Aston Villa players out injured

Arsenal play Aston Villa in a must-win Premier League match on Sunday evening. There has been a lot of discussion about this game, but I believe Gooners are eager to hear Unai Emery’s perspective.

The former Arsenal manager has properly stated that he and his team would enter that game as underdogs. He admits that, despite beating Arsenal 1-0 at Villa Park, it will be difficult to face this Arsenal side at the Emirates, where they have not lost in their last seven games. He believes Arsenal’s passion and desire to win the league will make them more determined. He’s also worried that he will not be able to have his strongest squad.

Reports have suggested Jacob Ramsey, Emi Buendia, Boubacar Kamara, Matty Cash, and Tyrone Mings are all out due to injuries. And Arsenal transfer target Douglas Luiz is also anticipated to miss the game after receiving his tenth red card of the season, last weekend, when Villa and Brentford drew 3-3.

“It’s different, completely different,” Emery said. “We played at home here at Villa Park in December (compared to) the match we are going to play on Sunday.

“Something similar because there’s a lot of players again playing, fighting in those teams. But different because we’re playing at the Emirates, we’re playing as well in a different context, now they are fighting for the Premier League trophy.

“We’re fighting behind them trying to keep our fifth position we have now and fighting with Tottenham. Different as well because some players, of course, being injured are not going to play on Sunday.”

For Gunners, these claims offer optimism, boosting their chances for a win Sunday evening. Hopefully, as expected, this game should yield another three points for Arsenal, allowing our Gunners to maintain their lead in the Premier League with six games remaining.

Daniel O

