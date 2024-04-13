Unai Emery’s record against Arsenal is a little worrying ahead of Aston Villa visit

Everyone is concentrating on how Arsenal will defeat Bayern Munich next week to advance to the Champions League semi-finals, but our Gunners still have one problem to solve.

They must defeat Aston Villa this Sunday or risk losing their lead in the title chase. The battle with Villa is just as difficult as the one with the Bavarians.

Arsenal will undoubtedly want to beat this resurgent Villa team, who “stole” three points from us in December (our Gunners lost 1-0 at Villa Park). However, it will not be easy. Apparently Unai Emery has only lost one of six meetings against Arsenal, winning two and drawing three.

This terrible performance against the Spanish coach does not inspire confidence in the Gooners. It’s got to be altered.

And we should hope Arsenal overcomes the odds and smashes Emery and his team.

In the last few PL match days, our Gunners stopped Manchester City’s 57-game goal-scoring streak at the Etihad, then ended Luton’s 18-game goal-scoring streak, and let’s not forget that they were the second club to beat Brighton at the AMEX Stadium last Saturday. With the milestones the boys have established in recent weeks, being unbeaten against a specific coach should be the least of our concerns.

With so much at stake, let’s hope that after the Arsenal vs. Villa match on Sunday, Villa fans will say to themselves, “We truly played this Arsenal team at a bad time.”

I don’t know about you, but I’m confident in this Arsenal team. Arteta has truly convinced me that we can beat anyone.

Darren N

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

Watch the latest video from our friends at DublinArsenal celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Invincibles…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…