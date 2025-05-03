“Unbelievable”, Arteta praises Arsenal star ahead of milestone appearance

Declan Rice is Arsenal’s most expensive signing, and the English midfielder has been justifying the significant investment the Gunners made to secure his services from West Ham United. Rice had already established himself as a standout performer at the London Stadium, attracting interest from numerous top clubs keen to add him to their squads. Despite competition for his signature, he chose to move to the Emirates Stadium after Arsenal agreed to meet West Ham’s valuation.

Since joining Arsenal, Rice has quickly become an integral part of the team, playing a pivotal role in midfield. In his first season at the club, he came close to winning the Premier League title, and he has continued to be a consistent and influential presence on the pitch. His contributions have been especially notable in the UEFA Champions League, where his strong individual performances were instrumental in helping Arsenal eliminate Real Madrid and secure a place in the semi-finals.

Arsenal is considered one of the leading contenders for winning the Champions League. Rice’s form will be crucial to their success, particularly in the match to be played in Paris. His presence and performance could prove decisive as the team looks to turn opportunities into trophies.

If selected for today’s fixture against Bournemouth, Rice would make his 100th appearance for Arsenal. Ahead of this potential milestone, manager Mikel Arteta was asked to share his thoughts on the midfielder’s impact at the club. As quoted by Arsenal Media, Arteta remarked, “Consistency, availability, the way he’s performed, the way he has adapted to the club, to the team. I think it’s been an unbelievable signing.”

Rice has undeniably been an outstanding addition to the Arsenal squad. His professionalism, adaptability and consistent performances have earned him widespread acclaim, and the praise he continues to receive is well deserved. As the season progresses, his influence on the team is expected to remain central to Arsenal’s pursuit of both domestic and European success.