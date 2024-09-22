“Unbelievably” Mikel Arteta gives his reaction to heroic Arsenal performance

Mikel Arteta insists he is proud of his players following their 2-2 draw against Manchester City.

The Gunners were unfortunate not to win after City managed to score a late equaliser against the ten-man Arsenal side.

After going down to ten men just before halftime, Arsenal began the second half with a low block, keeping everyone behind the ball for most of the half, except during rare counterattacking opportunities.

Manchester City, arguably the best offensive team in England, threw everything at Arsenal, but they still struggled to break down the defence.

Arteta had thoroughly prepared his team for the fixture, and they remained unfased by City’s relentless pressure.

Although Arsenal conceded late, Arteta is incredibly proud of his players for coming so close to making history.

He said to Premier League Productions;

“I’m so proud of the team. We played the game in an unbelievably difficult context. Already 2-1 up, it’s a different story. We end up conceding the goal, but it’s already a miracle we played that long with 10 men.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It was a performance to be proud of, and we can defeat them in the reverse fixture at the Emirates.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…