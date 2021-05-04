‘Unbelieveable leader’ – Shearer heralds Former Arsenal captain best PL CB

Alan Shearer has named former Arsenal captain Tony Adams as the best centre-back in Premier League history.

The striker was recently nominated as one of two initial players to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, and that was shortly followed by a poll where fans can nominate their chosen players who they believe should be in contention to be the next inductees.

The striker wasn’t naming Adams as a player who should enter the hall of fame, he was asked to name his top-ten defenders of the Premier League era, and he ranked Adams as his number one.

“I would come off with cut eyes, a broken nose and cut lip after a game against him, but always shake hands,” Shearer the Match of the Day Podcast, as quoted by the BBC Sport website.

“Not as good as Ferdinand at spraying the ball around but what a competitor.

“He was the best centre-half I’ve played against I think, in that era in terms of how aggressive you could be as a centre-half.

“He played in that back four that was unbelievable and had a great goalkeeper behind him.

“He was an unbelievable leader, organiser, tackler, he could play as well, he was tough. The best centre-half I’ve ever played against.”

Adams was always a leader in the team even from a very young age, and we truly were blessed by his presence in our team. Micah Richards also named his top ten however, with Adams coming in third in his list behind John Terry and Rio Ferdinand.

