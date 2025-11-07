Unbreakable Arsenal defence gives FPL managers a dilemma

Arsenal boasts some of the strongest performers in the Premier League this season, making Mikel Arteta’s squad a popular choice for Fantasy Premier League managers. While the Gunners’ attacking output has been inconsistent in terms of FPL points, their defensive record has been exceptional.

Goalkeeper David Raya is on course to contend for another Golden Glove award at the end of the campaign, even though he is not required to make an extraordinary number of saves. Shots on target against Arsenal have been rare in all competitions, highlighting the solidity and organisation of their defensive unit. This resilience can largely be attributed to their back four, which features Gabriel, William Saliba, Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori.

Arsenal’s Defensive Advantage

The consistent availability of these defenders has allowed Arteta to field a settled backline for much of the season. Their understanding and cohesion have been key in keeping clean sheets, a factor that significantly benefits FPL managers who rely on defensive points. According to the BBC, this defensive form has prompted managers to consider whether they should allocate multiple slots to Arsenal defenders when selecting their squads, given the increased probability of points from clean sheets.

FPL Dilemma for Managers

This poses a dilemma for Fantasy managers, as filling a quota with players from one club can be risky if injuries or rotation occur. However, Arsenal’s defensive consistency makes the decision more compelling. Keeping another clean sheet against Sunderland this weekend, for example, would virtually guarantee points for managers who have invested in the Gunners’ backline. The ongoing challenge for managers is determining how to balance their squad selections, weighing the benefits of reliable defenders against the potential rewards of attacking contributors from other clubs.

Arsenal’s defensive record has therefore become a crucial factor in Fantasy Premier League planning, and their reliability at the back continues to make them an attractive option for those looking to maximise points through clean sheets and defensive stability.

