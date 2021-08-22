Unconfirmed rumour claims £50M man the latest Covid absentee for Arsenal

Ben White is rumoured to be set to miss Arsenal’s clash with Chelsea this afternoon with a positive Coronavirus test.

This is all hear-say at present, but the DailyCannon claims that he turned up for the final training session before the match at the same time as his team-mates, before leaving training 20 minutes later, and did not join up with the rest of the players at the team hotel ahead of the game.

It’s either a very complex lie which is supposed to trick our rivals into believing he is set to miss out, but the most logical conclusion is that White will miss the today’s London derby match with the Blues, and at worst must isolate after either a positive test or at least contact with a supposed Covid-sufferer.

With Alexandre Lacazette, Willian and Alex Runarsson also ruled out thanks to Covid, as well as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having missed last week’s encounter with Brentford for the same reason, It seems extremely likely that these reports are likely to be true.

Rumours Ben White has contracted covid-19 & is unavailable today. When will it stop 😫 — Harry Symeou (@HarrySymeou) August 22, 2021

*Latest update*

🚨 Ben White ruled out of Arsenal vs Chelsea — unwell. 23yo defender would’ve started against a #CFC side expected to include Romelu Lukaku. Latest blow for #AFC after injuries, positive #COVID19 cases & opening-day loss at Brentford @TheAthleticUK #ARSCHE https://t.co/sKQolYdkNA — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 22, 2021

Are we really set to have our preparation for our second PL match disrupted by another late absentee thanks to Covid?

