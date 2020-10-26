Under-fire Arsenal man rejected a new deal in the summer

Football London claims that Shkodran Mustafi rejected a contract offer from Arsenal in the summer and he told the club that he is leaving after this season.

The German is one of the players that had improved under the management of Mikel Arteta and the German was even involved in 15 of Arsenal’s last 17 games last season before an injury stopped his time in the team in July.

He has just returned to full fitness and played against Leicester City last night and it has to be said, was a disappointment.

The Gunners have added the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes to their team this season and presents new competition for the German who joined the club from Valencia four years ago.

His current deal expires in the summer, according to the report and that means he will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new team by January.

It adds that Mustafi is eyeing a return to Italy where he played for Sampdoria previously because it will take him closer to his wife’s family who is in Switzerland.

Although Mustafi has become a better player, he isn’t what Arsenal needs right now and the likes of Gabriel are the future, not Mustafi.